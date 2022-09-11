Kabugi beats huge field to claim Nation Classic title in Nanyuki

Home player Kevin Kabugi overcame a strong challenge from a record field of 163 players, to emerge the overall winner of the fifth of the 2022 Nation Classic Golf series at the nine-hole Nanyuki Sports Club course on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 21, the 23 year- old Kabugi, a third year Business Management student at Strathmore University, needed only four pars, two in each nine for combined score of 42 points made up of 21 points in each nine, to earn a place in the grand finale to be held at Ruiru Sports Club on November 5.

“The course was playing well despite the slow pace because of the big field but I am all the same, very excited emerging the winner, beating all the other players including my father who has always thought I was not capable of beating him,’’ said Kabugi, whose father Richard “Manji’’ Kabugi is a 2016 Nation Classic champion.

The young Kabugi who started playing golf in 2020, has so far won the annual Nanyuki Mall tournament, and the Kenya Wines Agency event. “I usually play three times a week, but I will have to try and play more to prepare for the grand finale,’’ he said.

Taking the men’s title was handicap 26 Francis Nabuk who carded 18 and 23 for 41 to win ahead of Safaricom Golf Tour Nanyuki leg champion Cyprian Bundi who posted two under par 39.

In the ladies section, Purity Githui carded 33 points, to win ahead of Margaret Luula on 32.

Leading the more than 60 guests was Fr. Herman Kiboi of Nyeri Golf Club who posted 36 points, to win ahead of Dr. Fred Mugambi of Ruiru Sports Club on 35 points. Duncan Mbuthia emerged the staff winner on 34 points, while another player from the Richard Kabugi family, Kavithe Kabugi won the junior title. She combined 14 and 12 for a total of 26 points.

Joining the Nation Media Group in supporting the event were corporates like Premier Foods, Unga Group PLC, CIC Group, ASCC Logistics, ESR Motorsm Outspan Hospital and Solutions Sacco.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, Nation Media Group Chairman Dr.Wilfred Kiboro thanked the partners whose support enabled the event attract such a huge field.

“These events enable us to connect with the people and also offers our partners a great opportunity to connect with their customers. I would like to urge all of you in this region to continue supporting our products so that we can continue staging such events," said Kiboro.

Earlier, NMG CEO Stephen Gitagama had said the series was part of the company’s effort to promote the game of golf in the country. “We are very happy with the turn-up in today’s event and we look forward for the remaining events in Machakos and the grand finale at Ruiru where the winner will earn a trip to Dubai for the DP World Tour’s Desert Classic in February,’’ said Gitagama.

CIC Group’s General Manager for Marketing and Customer Experience Joseph Kamiri, thanked the Nation for the opportunity to co-sponsor the Nation Classic Nanyuki leg.

He said the partnership had given CIC a great opportunity to interact with its clients in the region. “CIC is the largest co-poerative insurance in Africa and seventh in the world. We offer general, life and investments products as well as medical cover and individual pension, and we are currently offering money market at 9.7 per cent and have a market share of 52 per cent,’’ said Kamiri.

Lorraine Kaimenyi of Solutions Sacco thanked NMG for the partnership, while Emily Thiong'o of Outspan Hospital said the partnership had given the hospital a chance to offer its services and that Outspan was willing to team up with the Nation for other events.