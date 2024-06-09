Kericho’s Robin Magrer wins Nation Classic tourney

High handicap golfer, Robin Magrer, beat a field of 135 golfers at the high altitude Nyahururu Country Club course, to claim the overall title in the second leg of Nation Classic Golf Series at the weekend.

Little-known Magrer, playing off handicap 27, produced 46 points for his first victory at the Nyahururu Course.

“The last time I played here, I had a very rough time and I returned a poor score, so I promised myself to put my head down today and see how I play this time round. I am very happy and excited to have emerged the winner here,’’ said Magrer.

It was also a great outing for former Nyahururu Country Club captain Nderi Ndiani, who birdied the sixth and 10th holes, and bogeyed three holes for a total of 40 points to claim the First Division title, beating Samuel Mwang by one point.

In Division Two for those playing off handicap 11 to 19, Nakuru’s Francis Githuku won with 38 points, same as G. Sahota who took the second prize. High handicapper Peter Wainaina carded 43 points to clinch the third division title ahead of Teresia Ndegwa on 42 points.

Samuel Kingori emerged the best guest with a score of 39 points, with Duncan Mbuthia claiming the staff prize on 32 points.

Aday before the tournament, Nation Media Group donated text books worth over Sh200,000 to Kiheo Comprehensive School in Nyahururu. The donation was supported by, among other corporates, Panari Hotels and Resorts, Taifa Sacco, and Expeditions Maasai Safaris. Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony Nation Media Group Chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro said the club has made tremendous improvement over the years.

Improvements

“You have done a lot to improve almost every facility, from the Club House to the golf course, and I congratulate the management committee on that,’’ Kiboro said.





He congratulated the club’s greenkeeper for work well done on the golf course, saying the club can now compete effectively with any other club in the country.

“We have been coming here for many years, and have supported the club to uplift its club house facilities. We will definitely support you when you open the second nine,’’ Kiboro, who is also a member of the club, said.

The club’s chairman, Kieru Wambui thanked NMG for having hosted one of the events in this year’s Nation Classic Golf series at the facility.

“You have been a big support of this club and we urge you to continue supporting us as we endeavour to improve our facilities and make Nyahururu Sports Club a club of choice’’ said the Chairman.