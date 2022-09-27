Kenya third as All Africa Team Golf tourney starts in Egypt

The national men's team Tuesday closed Day One of the All Africa Team Golf Championship in third place behind South Africa and leaders Morocco at the par 72 El Gouna Golf Club in Hurghada, Egypt.

Captain Dennis Maara, John Lejirmah and Kenya Amateur Stroke Play champion Adel Balala each shot one under par 71 for a team total of three under par 213.

The fourth player in the team Michael Karanga shot three over par 75. Leading the challenge for Morocco was El Mahdi Fakori, who shot five under par 67, while Bresnu Adam posted four under 68.

The third score, a three under par 69, was contributed by Mohammed Nizar Bourehim for the team to lead on 12 under par 204.

Defending champions South Africa finished the day in second place on eight under par, with a four under par 68 coming from Wessels Jordan.

Completing the opening round in fourth place was Tunisia on under par total.

Zimbabwe carded a total of seven over par to close the day in fifth place, just two shots better than hosts Egypt on nine over par total.

The second round of the 72-hole championship is set for Wednesday, where the best three scores in the team of four players will count towards the aggregate.