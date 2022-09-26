Kairo, Gitao seal International Pairs tourney berths

The pair of Kiambu’s Stephen Kiaro and home player David Gitao posted an impressive score 52 points to book their slot in the 2022 International Pairs tournament in Spain.

During the qualifying event held at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course at the weekend, the two carded 26 points in the opening nine and a similar score at the back nine.

The International Pairs finals will be held from November 14 to 18 at the La Cala Golf Resort featuring 38 countries.

Since the event will be played in Ryder Cup format, the organisers have invited past winners of the Ryder Cup among them Manuel Pinero Costantino, Rocca and Ronan Ratterly.

The 2021 Grand finale was not played due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions and therefore last year's qualifiers will join this year’s winners.

The six from last year are Jay Varia and Gurtej Phull of Sigona Golf Club, Kush Aashit and Chand Shah of Sigona Golf Club and Julius Rono and Erick Mutai of Kericho Golf Club.

The Pairs International golf was introduced in Kenya in 2019.

Meanwhile, finishing second during the weekend event at Vet Lab was the pair of Vincent Mukiri and Chris Kinuthia of Thika on 44 points, beating the pair of David Muchungu and Onesmus Kibuna of Vet Lab on countback.

At the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course, Vet Lab Sports Club’s Mercy Nyanchama posted five over par 78 to clinch the overall title during the Ladies Open.

Golf Park’s Margaret Njoki took the first division title after beating Faith Ontune on countback with gross 83.

Wnnie Mumbua finished third on 93 gross, while emerging the net winner was Susan Gichuki on 79 net, followed in second place by Grace Wanjohi on 80 nett.

Taking the division two gross title was Nancy Kimemia, who carded 97 gross to win ahead of Ida Njogu on 98, and third placed Carol Karanja with 102 gross.

At Kenya Railway Golf Club, Anthony Kiragu carded 42 to win the International Day of Peace golf tournament, beating Kaash Padam by two points, while Joseph Gathumbi won the gross on 74 gross.

In the Ladies section, Jane Ndirangu posted 38 points, while winning the junior title was Wahu Mbugua on 34 points.

The two nines went to Kingori Kariuki and Stephen Melly on 23 and 22 points,while emerging the best guest was Philip Wahome on 30 points.



Summarised results of the weekend golf round-up

At Vet Lab; September Monthly Mug; Division ‘A’ Winner: Jabez Ojowa 67 Nett, Karan Raikundalia 70 Nett,:Francis Muthiani 71, (B) Faisal Nurani 65, Charles Maitho, 68, Nelson Nyoike 68, (C) George Kariuki 70, Cishal Tank 71, Mbugua Muiruri 72. Lady winner Dorcas Mukabi 73 nett.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club; 4th Annual Hackers Golf Tournament; Ultimate Hacker- Evans Murumba 35 pts, Hacker Winner- Lawrence Odhiambo 34, cb Saj Shah, Allan Dainty. Best Gross- Allan Dainty 77. Overall winner- Kailesh Chauhan 39 pts, men winner- Sam Muraya 38, Fahmy Hamid 37, Milesh Patel 36. Lady winner- Susan Stokes 35, Rose Kinyanjui 34, Mary Kinaro 32. Best Senior- Johnson Wamunyua 34, Junior- Ethan Kinuthia 32, Best Junior Girl- Rasmeet Kaur 32, Sponsor- Jamleck kamau 26, Nines; Emmanuel Saina 21, Jimmy Kingori 19.

At Muthaiga; Captain’s Club Golf Tour 2022 sponsored by Cooperative Bank of Kenya; Junior Winner; Ryan Waititu 37, Coop Staff- Chris Chege 37, Cate 2 r/up- Floremce Marangu 32, winner- Tabby Mungai 37, Men-R/up- Dilesh Bid 41, Winner- Francis Kauriru 41. Lady winner- Susan Kanyora 35, Rose Kithu 34, Men- Maina Ruo 41, Robert Ngugi 41, Overall- Stephen Ndungu 43 pts.

At Ruiru Sports Clkub; August Monthly Mug; Men winner- Maina Kibera 68 nett, Ngumo Kingori 68 nett, Lady Winner-Immaculate Mugo 68, Margraret Muriu 69 nett. Nines; Patrick Kariri 31, F N Ndegwa 33, Div 2 lady winner- Patriciah Ngahu 73 nett