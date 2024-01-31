KCB East Africa Tour bigger and better this year

KCB Bank Kenya has set aside a total of Sh65 million towards the second edition of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour, whose first leg kicks off this weekend at Mombasa Golf Club.

The 11-month long series, comprising 24-leg amateur events is expected to criss-cross 20 counties in Kenya and four other countries in the East African region – Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, and Uganda fielding two tournaments each.

The Kenyan legs of the tour will see action head to Mombasa, Eldoret, Kakamega, Nakuru, Limuru, Nyanza, Machakos, Thika, Ruiru Sports Club, Kericho, Nyeri, Railway, Nandi Bears, Great Rift Valley, Sigona, Kitale, Kisii, Leisure, Vipingo Ridge and Malindi Golf Club.

The December grand finale will see 168 golfers from across the region grace the amateur tournament compared to last year’s 116 players who headlined the event.

Speaking during the unveiling of the Tour at Railways Golf Club Wednesday morning, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru said:

“Our objective is to do our part in expanding the sport and giving an opportunity to budding golfers to hone their skills. This is centered on our brand purpose For People. For Better, with a robust aim of opening doors of opportunities to individuals, businesses, and communities to realize their full potential and actualize their dreams.

“Our unwavering support and commitment to the sport remains part of our larger citizenship and corporate social investment agenda, riding on our conviction that we must support our communities where we operate in to create a pool of talent that can compete in local, regional, and international competitions to not only etch their names in the history books but also to brand our country in a positive light.”

Over the past decade, KCB has spent over Sh400 million in golf sponsorship with a robust aim of building the sport to an elite level and to create a pool of talent that can compete in local, and regional tournaments.

The Bank will also incorporate the setting up and development of environmental-friendly LPG solutions across various golf clubs the tour will traverse in a bid to mitigate the environmental risks brought by climate change.

“Over and above the amazing golf courses we will visit, we are also ensuring that we take care of our environment which is facing insurmountable threats from the effects of climate change. For this reason, we will maintain the tree planting exercises across the clubs and incorporate the setup and development of environmentally friendly LPG solutions. We believe that through such interventions, we shall be able to realize a low-carbon society and effectively utilize the existing energy sources while promoting renewable energy efforts,” added Gichuru.

The Bank has partnered with Beulah City Ltd, a property firm, who have committed to give an apartment (in the Ikhaya Beulah Genesis project) valued at Sh2.1 million as the hole in one prize for every leg of the 2024 tour.

In last year’s edition, the tourney reached over 1,500 participants and had over 800 juniors and ladies in the clinics that ran concurrently with the series.