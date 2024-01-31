Madoya's prayer answered at Muthaiga, wins Safari Tour fifth leg

The Great Rift Valley Golf Resort’s Jastas Madoya beat home pro Mutahi Kibugu by one shot, to claim the fifth leg of the 2023/24 Safari Tour series at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Wednesday.

It was a calculated final round for Madoya, who also doubles as a pastor, as he picked up three straight birdies from the second to the fourth, dropped two shots at the sixth and seventh, but recovered those shots with birdies at the eighth and ninth to cross to the back nine on six under.

He played a conservative back nine, picking pars from the 10th to the 18th where he hit the green on two, went for an eagle but missed by half a foot, for an easy birdie that gave him a final round four under par 67 and an all rounds total of seven under par 277.

“I didn't start the season well as I was not feeling too well, but I am better now and I look forward to play good golf henceforth," said Madoya, who however pointed out that his approach shots have not been good enough and that he will be working on them.

“The back nine here at Muthaiga has always been tough for me and this is why I choose to go easy with pars, waiting for a birdie opportunity to come,’’ added Madoya.

He took home Sh150,000 plus some 50 points towards the “Road to Magical Kenya Open’’.

It was once again a tough finish for Mutahi Kibugu, who teeing off at the 18th hole, was at par with Magoya on six under after picking up a birdie at the 17th. He however pushed his approach shot to the right at the 18th where he had to go round the tree to the apron.

He then chipped on for four, but missed, to finish with a par and the day’s two under par 69 and all rounds total of 278.

“I always loose it here at the last hole,’’ said Kibugu.

Golf Park’s Erick Ooko finished third on four under par 280.

Action now moves to Karen Country Club next weekend.

The final leaderboard

Jastas Madoya 68, 73, 69, 67=277

Mutahi Kibugu 68, 72, 69, 69= 278

Erick Ooko 68, 73, 69, 70= 280

Paulino Kasoma (Nam) 70, 72, 68, 74= 284

Njoroge Kibugu 70, 69, 78, 67= 284

Greg Snow 68, 74, 69, 74=285

Ronald Rugumayo 73, 72, 71, 70=286

Dismas Indiza 72, 70, 69, 76=287