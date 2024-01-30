Kenyan cast eager to impress at Magical Kenya Ladies Open

As the anticipation builds up for the fourth edition of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open (MKLO), Kenyan golfers have expressed confidence to deliver an impressive performance at the tournament that is set to unfold at the 18-hole Baobab Course in Vipingo Ridge, from February 8 to 11.

The only women's professional golf tournament in East Africa has attracted a field of 108 golfers from around the globe, with the Kenyan contingent comprising of Naomi Wafula, Mercy Nyanchama, Channelle Wangari, Jacqueline Walter, and Kellie Gachaga. The amateurs have been preparing for the LET season-opener, aiming to leave a mark by making the cut.

Mercy Nyanchama, a four-time participant shared her excitement stating:

"I am very excited to be participating in the tournament for the fourth time now. It has been such a great experience, and my hope for this year is to make the cut. Playing against top golfers from around the world is an opportunity for me to learn more about the game, and I am sure I will improve my game by watching and learning from them. I have been training here at Golf Park, trying to improve different aspects of my game. Importantly, I have been working on my approach shot, which I have been having problems with.

"I have gained valuable insights from my previous appearances, and they have greatly influenced my preparations for this year's tournament. The experience fueled my determination to further elevate my game and compete at the highest level. I won the 2023 Karen Ladies Open, which shows that my game has really improved. I hope to put up a good showing at this year’s tournament," said Nyanchama.

On her part, Jacqueline Walter, a resident golfer and a product of Vipingo Ridge's PGA Academy, hopes to leverage her familiarity with the Vipingo Ridge course to post a better outing at the tournament this year.

"Having competed at the tournament last year, and the fact that I am stationed here, I'm fortunate to be familiar with the course. This familiarity certainly boosts my confidence as I know the challenges and opportunities each hole presents.

"I am happy to be taking part in the tournament once again, and it is such an honor to represent my country in the tournament. Being part of Vipingo Ridge's PGA Academy has been instrumental in my golfing journey. The academy provides a world-class training environment with top-notch facilities and expert coaching. The continuous support and resources have allowed me to refine my skills and constantly improve," said Walter.

Commenting on her preparedness, she said: "In preparation for this year’s tournament, I have been working on refining certain aspects of my game. Putting has been a key focus, as success on the greens is often a decisive factor in tournaments of this calibre. Physical fitness is another crucial element, and I continue to adhere to fitness routines to ensure endurance and flexibility on the course. The goal for me this year is simply to make the cut."

Debutant Kellie Gachaga expressed her excitement stating:

“It's an honor to be part of such a prestigious tournament, and I'm eager to make my mark. The opportunity to compete on the global stage alongside seasoned players is both humbling and inspiring. I've been working diligently to prepare for this moment, focusing on improving my skills and embracing the challenges that come with such a high-profile event. I can't wait to step on to the course at Vipingo and give it my all."