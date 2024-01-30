Team Kenya jets out for Victoria Cup in Uganda

Kenya men’s golf team, departed for Uganda on Tuesday morning to take on the hosts in the biennial Victoria Cup from Wednesday.

The 10-man team led by national team Captain Dennis Maara of Limuru Country Club, was selected few weeks ago and has been training under coach John van Liefland who expressed confidence in his squad.

Besides the Captain Maara, the rest of the team is made up of Michael Karanga, newly crowned Sigona Bowl champion Elvis Muigua, both from Kiambu Golf Club, Vet Lab’s Ebill Omollo, Sammy Mulama (Mombasa), Danny Chelogoi (Eldoret), Josphat Rono (Golf Park), Krish Shah (VetLab), John Lejirmah (Railways), and Vipingo’s Adel Balala.

It also includes team manager David Ndung'u, and the head of delegation Philip Ochola who is also the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman.

The Victoria Cup, a biennial tournament which has been taking place since 2016, holds special significance for the Kenyans, as the trophy was generously donated by marathon icon Moses Tanui.

Kenya has a remarkable track record, claiming victory in 2016, 2017, and 2018, with a temporary setback in 2019 against Uganda. The tournament faced a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Kenya reclaimed the title in 2022 at Limuru Country Club.

The two-way Matchplay golf tournament follows the renowned Ryder Cup format, intensifying the competition and fostering camaraderie among participating nations.

Coach John van Liefland said Kenya was capable of a fifth title, citing the meticulous team selection and rigorous training sessions.