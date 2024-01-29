Handicap 21 Kinyanjui wins Mountain Classic golf tourney

Charles Kinyanjui emerged top in a field of 130 players to claim the overall title during the 15th edition of the annual Mountain Classic at the par 72 Kiambu Golf Club course on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 21, Kinyanjui set off for the day with a number of pars which resulted in 22 points in the opening nine. Despite bogeying a number of holes at the back nine, he still managed 18 points for a total of 40 points.

On the other hand, topping the men’s list was Geoffrey Muiruri who carded 38 points made up of 18 and 20 points. He however won after beating Ndirangu Gachoka on countback, while Stephen Kiaro who skipped this year’s Sigona Bowl to play at home, fired five over par 77 to emerge the gross winner.

In the Ladies' section, Brenda Kihara was in the best form as she posted 40 points made up of 19 and 21, beating Jacinta Wakahora by four points. In the subsidiary section, Daniel Mugambi brought home 41 points, while Larry Njue was the Sponsors' winner after beating former club Chairman Fred Njeru Njagi on countback.

The Amicus winner was James Maina with 32 points, while leading the guests was Anthony Mwangi with 36. The nines went to Ken Mwaura on 22 and Boniface Mureithi on 21. The longest drive winners were Peter Waiharo and Brenda Kihara, while Victor Kuria was the nearest to pin winner.

January Mug

At Karen Country Club, David Mambo carded 72 nett to claim the A division title in the January Mug sponsored by Heritage Insurance Company. Mambo beat Wade Kilburn by two shots, while taking the nines were Ali Mohamed on 35 and Joe Muigai on 36 nett. Taking the gross prize was Ricky Kianga on 81 gross.

In the B division, Steve Waruhiu carded nett 70 to win by one shot from Joseph Kyalo, while taking home the first and second nines were Tom Gitogo and Mwangi Muthee on nett 35 and 34 respectively.

In the C division, John Mutua produced an impressive 67 nett to beat Eugine Gikonyo by three shots, while taking home the prizes for the first and second nine were Paule Wythe and David Tyrell on 35 and 33 nett. Lawrence Atonga emerged as the best guest on 72 nett and the staff prize went to Tony Mwangi on 68 nett. Henry Maina rightfully claimed the seniors' prize on 75 nett and Tyler Beylon was the best junior on 74 nett.

At Thika Greens Golf Resort, Charles Obonyo, playing off handicap 23, carded an excellent 45 points to claim the Captain’s (Henry Kinyua) Prize tournament, which attracted over 200 players. He beat the men's winner James Mworia by two points.

Taking the gross title was Benard Oketch with 79 gross, while finishing second in the men’s section was J.K. Maigua with 43. Steve Kamau was the member winner with 42. Leading the guests was Anthony Mbandi on 43 points, and the ladies' title went to Anne Gathuma on 44 points. She was followed in second place by Valine Akoth on 39 points.

Taking the subsidiary men’s title was Joseph Wambugu on 42 points and the ladies' winner was Cynthia Makena on 42 points. The nines went to Anthony Kabucho and John Nganga on 19 and 24 points. Benard Oketch and Lucia Mwaniki won the longest drive contest, and the nearest-to-pin winners were Chris Wanyoike and Ann Gathua.

Summarised weekend golf results

At Nyali Golf and Country Club: February Mug and Ladies Medal; Best gross- A.J. Moli 79, A Division- A.J Molu 68 nett, Joseph Oluoch 69, Martin Ombura 70. B division- Ian Marshall 74 cb Andrew Miheso, Sanjeev Khagram 75.

C Division- Dan Mugambi 67, John Smith 68, Raajkamal Dhanjal 69. D division- Nitin Pandya 69, Michael Songoro 71. Best Caddie Kalamu Choyo 78. Ladies Medal- Winner- Gross- Mary Kandu 82, A- Division- Mary Kandu 71, Teresia Odoo 72, Mary Mariga 76 nett. B Division- Zaituni Mohamed 74 cb Alice Wahome 74, Hilda Mugure 74, C division- Juliet Winja 73, Best Outter- Rose Kinyanjui 31 putts.