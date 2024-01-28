Junior golfer Muigua stuns rich field to win Sigona Bowl

Junior golfer Elvis Muigua beat defending champion Michael Karanga and Kenya Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirmah by eight shots to win the season-opener, Sigona Bowl at Sigona Golf Club on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, who took the lead right from Friday’s first round, shot two under par 70 in the closing round for a three rounds total of five under par 211.

“I am very excited and proud to have won this year’s Sigona Bowl and on under par score. This is a good start for the season as it has given me the confidence I need for the remaining part of the Kenya Amatuer Golf Championship (KAGC) series," said Muigua, who said he had been practicing for the event with Karanga at Windsor.

Muigua, who won two KAGC tournaments last year, started the final day well, firing three birdies at the third, fifth, and ninth, dropped a shot at the 12th after pushing his driver to the right, but managed to par the rest of the remaining holes.

Muigua, who is looking forward to playing in this year’s Magical Kenya Open after finishing fourth in the KAGC Order of Merit, is in the South-Africa bound team for the All Africa Amateur Golf Championship, which is taking place on the same weekend as the Magical Kenya Open.

“Fellow golfers, I am standing here before you with great disappointment, and at this point, I am not celebrating an eight-shot victory in this 65th Sigona Bowl. I am disappointed that I will not represent Kenya in the MKO as a junior and one of the leading amateurs in the 2023 KAGC and JGF events. I would like therefore to make a plea and prayer to the KGU chairman to allow me the remaining slot in the MKO. I am sure the Chairman will consider it," said Muigua.

He took home the trophy plus Sh71,360 plus 105 KAGC points. Karanga, who last year won the tournament with a final round of 10 under par 62, shot level par 72 in Sunday’s final round, which gave him a total of three over par 219 to tie for second place with John Lejirmah, who had carded one under par 71.

“I did not perform the way I had planned because I was not feeling too well, but I am happy with the fact that it was my junior Muigua who won the trophy. My irons failed me, as I had very few good irons throughout the three rounds," said Karanga, who bogeyed five holes during the final round with only five birdies to count.

Lejrmah also fired five birdies but against three bogeys in the closing round. Karanga and Lejirmah won Sh35,680 each plus 38 and 34 points respectively. For the visiting players, only lady golfer Madina Iddy from Arusha Gymkahana finished in the money list after posting 18 over par total to tie for 13th place.

The next event in the KAGC series will be the Great Rift Valley Open in Naivasha from February 9 to 11.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Kenya Golf Union Chairman Philip Ocholla thanked all the 156 players who participated in the event including five ladies and eight juniors.