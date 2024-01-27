Kiambu’s Muigua maintains lead at Sigona Bowl

Kiambu Golf Club’s youngster Elvis Muigua remained at the top of the leaderboard, going into Sunday’s final round of the 65th edition of the annual Sigona Bowl, at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course.

Muigua shot one over par 73 after picking up a double-bogey seven at the par five-15th, which he followed up with a single bogey at the 16th. Before that, Muigua had birdied the sixth and eighth.

He embarked on the back nine with two successive pars a the 10th and 11th, then went up to six under after picking up a birdie at the 12th.

“I hooked my tee-shot to the left, made it on with three, but I three putted, then dropped another shot at the 16th,’’ said Muigua who remained at the top with a two rounds total of three under par 141.

“I feel very nice being ahead of Karanga and the rest. I will just try to cool down tomorrow,’’ said Kenya junior champion Muigua.

He however remained six shots clear ahead of club-mate and defending champion Michael Karanga who also shot one over par 73 after dropping three shots in the last three holes, having earlier bogeyed the first hole and a double at the par four-second.

He however managed to level the front nine with an eagle at the fourth and a birdie at the ninth. Karanga started the back nine well with a birdie at the 10th and a late one at the 15th.

He will be joining Muigua and third-placed John Lejirmah in the final round which should be an interesting round to watch, these being the top three amateur golfers in the country.

Lejirmah who had an awful first nine which included three single bogeys and a double at the sixth hole, managed to level the back nine with birdies on the 12th and 17th though they were matched by two bogeys at the 13th and 16th to close with four over par 76 and a two rounds total of four over par 148, just a shot behind Karanga on three over par 147.

The Leaderboard

Elvis Muigua 68, 73= 141

Michael Karanga 74, 73= 147

John Lejirmah 72, 76= 148

Francis Kimani 73, 76= 149

Ebill Omollo 80, 71= 151

Deep Shah 78, 74= 152