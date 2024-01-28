Four-way tie at the top as fifth leg of Safari Tour tees off

Four players tied on three under par at the close of round one in the fifth leg of the 2023/2024 Safari Tour at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Sunday.

Erick Ooko, Mutahi Kibugu, Greg Snow, and Justus Madoya shot three under par 68 to lead the hunt for the top cash prize of Sh150,000 by a shot.

However, setting the pace earlier during the day was the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort-based Madoya, who picked four birdies at the third, fourth, sixth, and ninth for a bogey-free opening nine.

He however missed a par narrowly at the 14th to drop to three under and thus close the day on three under par. On the other hand, Ooko dropped shots at the second, and fourth, but recovered one at the ninth.

It was however at the back nine where he managed to produce four birdies at the 12th, 15th, 17th, and 18th for a low four under par 31.

Kibugu on the other hand, birdied three holes at the front nine, having started with a bogey at the opening hole. He picked up another bogey at the sixth. The back nine was better as Kibugu birdied the 10th, 14th, 17th, and 18th, though bogeys at the 12th and 16th denied him a lead on his own.

Home player Greg Snow dropped only one shot at the 12th, but made two birdies at the front nine and one at the back. He missed a number of birdie chances.

Tying for fifth place on two under par were Rwanda’s Celestine Nsanzuwera and the long-hitting Daniel Nduva on two under par 69 each.

Frank Matilo, Njoroge Kibugu, Samuel Njoroge, and Namibia’s Kasoma Paulino tied for seventh place on one under par 70.