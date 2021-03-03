KBL, Magical Kenya Open enter into multi-million partnership

Kenya's pro golfers (from left) Dismas Indiza (Mumias), Samuel Njoroge (Railways) ,Jacob Okello (Golf Par), ,Riz Charania (Windsor), Mathew Omondi (Vet Lab) and Greg Snow (Muthaiga) pose for a photo on March 3, 2021 during the launch of Kenya Open and Savannah Open sponsorship deal with Kenya Breweries Limited at Uhuru Park.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • The tournament, which is part of the elite European Tour, will be held from March 18 to 21 at Karen Country Club.
  • This year, 156 players are expected at the tournament, with over 30 countries being represented. They will include 12 Kenyan pros, with Nigeria, Uganda, and Zimbabwe being represented by a player each.

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its premium spirits brand Johnnie Walker, will be the Presenting Partner at this year's Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship.

