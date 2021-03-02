Upcoming golf, motor sports events will help inject global confidence in Kenya

What you need to know:

  • That Kenya will host back-to-back European Tour competitions this month means that for about two weeks, international golfers, fans and officials will remain in Kenya, further boosting much needed foreign exchange income.
  • Further, over this period, the media coverage Kenya will enjoy will go a long way in injecting confidence in other countries to send their athletes for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships to be hosted at Kasarani in August, right after the Tokyo Olympics, and the second Kip Keino Classic in September.

As we launch into March, the next two months will be of huge significance to the reawakening of Kenyan sport.

