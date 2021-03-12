Twenty-four clubs identified as Kenya Open viewing centres

Pro golfer Dismas Indiza with KBL Head of Spirits Flavia Othim

Mumias-based professional golfer, Dismas Indiza (left) takes Flavia Othim, Kenya Breweries Limited Head of Spirits, through the basics of golf during the official announcement of KBL's sponsorship for the 2021 Magical Kenya Open on March 12, 2021. 

 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Head of Spirits, Flavia Othim, said the organization had decided to set up viewing centres across the country in a bid to give fans an almost similar experience had they been allowed at Karen Country Club for both events
  • Both the Kenya Open and the Kenya Savannah Classic will be held under strict Covid-19 protocols meaning sponsors have to rethink their fan-engagement initiatives
  • KOGL says it will cater for the cost of staying within the bubble for officials

Twenty-four golf clubs across the country have been selected to host viewing centres for golf enthusiasts to follow on live TV, both this year’s Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker and the inaugural Kenya Savannah Classic tournaments. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.