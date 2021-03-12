Twenty-four clubs identified as Kenya Open viewing centres

Twenty-four golf clubs across the country have been selected to host viewing centres for golf enthusiasts to follow on live TV, both this year’s Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker and the inaugural Kenya Savannah Classic tournaments.

This follows restrictions at both events by the European Tour barring in-person attendance of fans in a move aimed at enhancing the health and safety of golfers and working teams in face of Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the first time that the Kenya Open will be played behind closed doors in its 52-year history, meaning local fans will miss out on a chance to walk the Karen Country Club golf course to follow and cheer on their favourite pro golfers.

The 24 clubs selected are Muthaiga, Sigona, Limuru, Royal Nairobi, Kiambu, Kenya Railway Golf Club, Golf Park, Ruiru Sports Club, Thika Sports Club, Thika Greens, Nanyuki Sports Club, Nyeri Golf Club, Machakos Golf Club, Nakuru Golf Club, Eldoret Golf Club, Kericho Club, Kitale Club, Kakamega Sports Club, Nyanza Golf Club, Nyali Golf and Country Club, Vipingo Ridge, Malindi Golf Club, Mombasa Golf Club and Karen Country Club.

Similar experience

Speaking exclusively to Nation Sport, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Head of Spirits, Flavia Othim, said the organization had decided to set up viewing centres across the country in a bid to give fans an almost similar experience had they been allowed at Karen Country Club for both events.

“Because of the strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols that have been put in place at this year’s tournaments, we are activating at over 20 golf clubs across the country, offering golf fans an opportunity to follow the action from Karen live on big screens with their friends,” she said.

She added: “I would encourage fans to go and watch the golf action from the safety of their golf clubs, as they will get the same experience there had they been at the Karen Country Club for both events.”

Previously, KBL, through its Johnnie Walker brand, has been the sponsor for the Kenya Open village, which has been a critical attraction for fans at the tournament. Both the Kenya Open and the Kenya Savannah Classic will be held under strict Covid-19 protocols meaning sponsors have to rethink their fan-engagement initiatives.

Speaking to Nation Sport, on the lack of spectators at the venue, Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) General Manager, Vincent Wang’ombe, said: “We recognize that the experience of golf has been for the fans to come out and watch the Kenya Open over the years. Unfortunately, this year, we will not have spectators on the course because of the pandemic, and it is a regrettable situation. Still, we have to do this to ensure the safety of all participants.”

He added: “The event will, however, be broadcasted live on TV, offering sponsors and clubs opportunities to engage spectators by creating other fun experiences where you do not have people crowding indoors but can also watch what is happening from the safety of their golf clubs, among other places.”

KOGL says there are elaborate plans in place to ensure the safety of all participants.

“We have a very elaborate system of ensuring the safety of both the local and international players and participants. The first thing which is going to happen is that every participant has to come in with a negative Covid-19 PCR test before being admitted to the tournament bubble, which will be hosted across four tournament hotels,” said Wang'ombe.

He added: “The bubble will restrict participants to the hotel and the golf club throughout the event. Further, participants will be categorised using a ‘buddy system’ which locks pairs of participants – who are considered buddies - together for the duration of both events. This has been used to help ensure that the isolation of participants is done effectively, in the event of a positive Covid-19 test,” he said.

KOGL says it will cater for the cost of staying within the bubble for officials.