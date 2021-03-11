Vision 2030's plans for Kenyan pro golf players

Royal Golf Club's Erick Ooko follows the flight of his tee at Ngong Race Course on March 11, 2021 during a ceremony where Vision 2030 launched their sponsorship ahead of Kenya Open and Savannah Classic.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mwige said Kenyan professionals are as talented as any other golfers but they need support for them to perform even better and particularly if Kenyans would like to see one of them winning the Magical Kenya Open.

Vision 2030 Director General Ken Mwige on Thursday appealed to the country’s corporates to invest in Kenya’s Professional golfers in order for them to match the standard of Kenya’s athletes and other sports men and women who have made impact in the world of sports.

