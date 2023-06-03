Karanga takes one shot lead as Coronation Trophy enters final round

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga eventually jumped to the top of the leaderboard going into Sunday’s final round of the 2023 Coronation Trophy at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course.

Karanga, who is seeking his fifth victory in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, recovered from an early double-bogey at the par four-third. He dropped one more shot at the fourth, but managed to recover two shots with birdies over the sixth and ninth.

He picked up one more bogey at the par four-11th, but rolled in birdies at the 15th and 18th for one over par 74 and a two rounds total of 148, to lead by a shot from Golf Park’s Josphat Rono who fired one under par 72 to bring his total of 149.

Rono birdied the seventh and 11th but dropped a shot at the 14th to eventually finish in second place and with a great chance of challenging the leader Karanga who has been in an amazing form this season.

But what a bad day it was for joint round one leader Dennis Maara who made two birdies at the sixth and 10th, having dropped shots at the third and seventh, a double at the 14th followed immediately by another bogey at the 15th though it was the nine at the par five-16th which pushed him down to tying third with Vet Lab Sports Club’s Brian Edgar who made five birdies in all but against a double at the second, two single bogeys at the fifth and 10th and a late seven at the par five-18th hole which left him with 74 and a total of 151.

Meanwhile Muthaiga’s John Koina, Ebill Omollo of Vet Lab and Nandi Bears Club’s Nelson Koech tied for fifth place on 153. Koina and Omollo fired 75 each while Koech posted 78.