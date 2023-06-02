Maara, Lemingani share first round lead at Coronation trophy

National team captain Dennis Maara of Limuru Country Club produced an impressive two under par 71, to tie with Golf Park’s Rafael Lemingani during the opening round of the 2023 Coronation trophy golf tournament at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course on Friday.

He birdied the 11th hole, picked up an eagle at the 16th and wound up the back nine which was his opening nine with a birdie at the 18th.

At the front nine, Maara, a former captain at Limuru Country Club, made a double at the third hole, and dropped another shot at the fifth, recovered one at the sixth, then parred the last three holes, to top the list of 95 players in the event being sponsored by NCBA Bank, Moi University, and EABL among others.

And despite starting with a bogey on the third hole, the Golf Park player Lemingani managed to birdie the sixth, eighth and ninth, and at the 11th and 14th having made a double bogey at the 13th hole. He however finished very strongly with birdies at the 16th and 17th to also finish on two under par 71.

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga started off with a bogey at the first hole and at the ninth having birdied the sixth though two more birdies at the back nine’s 14th and 18th, saw him finish on one over par 74 despite a double bogey at the 16th hole.

Tying fourth on two over par 75 were William Odek of Golf Park and Nelson Koech of Nandi Bears and JM Mwangi, while closing the day on three over par 76 were Simon Karari and Mike Ngene.