Karanga eyes fifth win as KAGC Series heads to Nakuru

The 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) golf series returns to the Central Rift specifically at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course in Nakuru City County, two weeks after the Ronald Marshall Trophy at Njoro Country Club.

For this weekend, it will be the turn of the Coronation and Bendor Trophy, one of the most popular events in the KAGC series calendar, which marks its 68th anniversary since it was first played in 1955.

Formerly Kenya’s national championship, this year’s Coronation and Bendor Trophy being sponsored by NCBA Bank, Moi University, EABL, and G. Oggola, Kipkoech Advocates, is very special coming at a time Nakuru Golf Club itself is marking 100 years anniversary.

It’s a 54-hole tournament which besides the KAGC series Order of Merit, also counts towards the World Amateur Rankings, hence most of the elite amateur golfers including ladies, were listed to play.

Leading the field of 95 players in this ninth leg of the KAGC series, is Michael Karanga, a member of the Addis Ababa bound national team for the Africa Region Four Golf Championship.

Karanga and his national team colleagues namely Dennis Maara, John Lejirmah and 19-year-old Elvis Muigua will be using this weekend’s tournament at Nauru as a final build-up for the Ethiopia Championship.

Karanga from Kiambu Golf Club has claimed four of the eight national titles which have been on offer so far. He has won Sigona Bowl, Windsor Classic, Muthaiga pen, and Railway’s Invitation and has scored some points in the other events save for the Ronald Marshall trophy at Njoro which was won by Railway’s John Lejirmah after beating youngster Muigua in the final.

Teeing off for Friday’s opening round is set for 7am with Karanga and Sammy Mulama leading the way.

But besides the national team players, also seeking glory in Nakuru will be Golf Park Open champion Sammy Mulama, Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo, Railway’s Fidhelis Kimanzi, Ruiru’s Chris Andrea, Isaac Makokha of Vet Lab, home players Luther Kamau and John Kamais, and Uganda champion Andrew Ssekibejja who returns to Kenya after a three months break. Only three ladies junior Channelle Wangari, Sylvia Tanui and home player Esther Karuga were drawn.

Down at the Coast, Mombasa Golf Club is hosting the 2023 Kambasome Golf Tournament where a brand new car Volvo V70 will be at stake for the first player to hole in one at the par three-12th hole courtesy of Khushi Motors.

This year, the event which brings together members of the Kambasome group of golfers drawn from Machakos, Golf Park and Mombasa, is being supported by a host of sponsors including MMK Advocates, Wakwitu Golfers, Ports Sacco, Africa Bliss Travel, Envasses Enviromental Consultants, Pernod Ricard, Khushi Motors, and friends of Kambasome.

A field of 120 golfers was drawn for this year’s event which is followed by Friday’s Club-Nite being sponsored by CMC and NCBA Bank.

Weekend golf fixtures

Nakuru

Friday; Coronation and Bendor Trophy golf tournament At Nakuru Golf Club on Friday 2nd June 2023; First Tee AM: 7.00 M. Karanga, S. Mulama; 7.10 S. Majanga, O. Ngugi, M. Sila; 7.20 D. Ongeri, L. Kamau, A. Mussaji; 7.30 J. Lejirma, N. Hassanali, K. Sobati; 7.40 E. Karuga, J. Kibet, H. Hassanali; 7.50 A. Kitur, L. Cheserek, J. Rono; 8.00 W. Odek, P. Macharia, J. Watunu; 8.10 J. Njenga, R. Kimani, S.Kinyanjui; 8.20 P. Waiharo, M. Mussaji, E. Barno; Tenth Tee AM; 7.00 R. Muthugia, J. Kitone; 7.10 F. Munyua, J. Ngethe, J. Ngugi; 7.20 F. Kipyator, S. Tanui, J. Mburu; 7.30 A. Odongo, I. Makokha, F. Ngaru; 7.40 C.Wambasi, D. Maara, J. Kamais; 7.50 M. Ngene, A.Ssekibejja, J. Timbe; 8.00 Fr. Kipkemei, N. Tororei, K. Kigen ; 8.10 J. Gathumbi, J. Gaitho, S. Kiaro; First tee PM; 11.00 H. Korir, S.Sarat; 11.10 N. Koech, K. Muraya, C. Lwenyi; 11.20 D. Barasa, D. Kiiru, J. Tanu; 11.30 J. Maina, I. Ndichu, E. Brian; 11.40 J. Mureithi, T. oduor, B. Omondi; 11.50 J. Murithi, R. Lemingani, K. Choyo; 12.00 S. Orinda, C. Rob, R. Odero; 12.10 T. Saidimu, W. Sugut, K. Juma; Tenth tee PM; 11.00 M. Maiyo, F. Mbuthia, E. Maina; 11.10 J. Kiprono, S. Karari, E. Muigua; 11.20 J. Koina, E. Omollo, F. Kimanzi; 11.30 E. Ngene, F. Mwangi, D. Oyier; 11.40 F. Njenga, G. Mburu, C. Wangari; 11.50 T. Chirchir, C. Andrea, G. Karuga; 12.00 R. Gichuki, J.M Mwangi, P. Matindi; 12.10 M. Tanui, R. Nyanchoga, K. Mutai;



Muthaiga

Friday; Lions Sight First Charity Golf Day; Sponsored bv Canton Building Co Ltd, IMF Managed Document Solution, Steam Plant, Sanghani Investment & ABC; First tee; 7.02 Sempele B, Oketch C, Bareham L, Harisson W; 7.10 Canton Building x 4; 7.18 Canton Building x 4; 7.26 Rogo E, Maina F, Gitonga T, Njagi E; 7.34 Mungai S, Karingithi P, Kinyua R M, Okemwa B; 7.42 Sagoo J, Simbi Maj. Lekoloo Brig, Kangethe Col; 7.50 Van Bonsdorff Tx2, Shah D, Shah R; 7.58 Kimari J, Mbugua I, Njenga W, Mwaniki Eng; 8.06 ABC x4; 8.14 MIF Managed Document Solution x 4; 8.22 Makoni I, Chepkwony H, Kanyata Dr, Kanyata T; 8.30 Shah D, Dodhia H, Mbai B, Shah K; First tee pm; 11.20 Manambo S, Muchai W, Ogutu E, Kamau E; 11.30 Nduna J, Gachuba B, Mutunga L, Ayonga J; 11.38 Gatundu M, Chege K, Mwaniki B, ShahD Dr; 11.46 Eric, Chege F, Mutunga F, Waithaka E; 11.54 Jogoo N, Shah N, Tanna K, Lakhani R; 12.02 Kanyua G, Wambui C, Kariuki N, Kimenye T;; 12.10 Nduati P, Njau O, Gathumbi J, Kanyata D; 12.18 Shah S, Shah J, Darbar D, Kamda D; 11.26 Acharya S, Shah R, Shah G, Shah S; 12.42 Shah P, Shah K, Bid D, Haria R; 12.50 Mohamed A,Gohil B, Shah N B, Chavda J; 12.58 Captain x 4; 1.06 Khanna S x 4; 1.22 Maiti D, Kerosi D, Varma S, Mediratta K; 1.30 Shah N x 4; 1.38 Shah V, Bhakai R, Shah H, Shah RR; Tenth tee am; 7.02 Sanghani Investment x 4; 7.10 Sanghani Investment x 4; 7.18 Munya R, Kubai W, Mangeni S, Ribui C; 7.26 Nganga, Wachira G, Ndome J, Mwangi A; 7.34 Andrew S, Velka J, Coomas H, Angus; 7.42 Bwomote O, Br Fown N, Lajah F, PE; 7.50 Muturi D, Kimamo G, Chege W, Muita B; 7.58 Reserved; 8.06 Reserved; 8.14 Reserved; 8.22 Reserved; 8.30 Janmohamed A x 4; Tenth tee pm; 11.22 Shah S x 4; 11.30 Lumumba P, Kimathi K, Wanja S, Kebongo S; 11.38 Njonjo D, Warui D, Maurice G, Thairu B; 11.46 Kariuki D, D’souza R, Kagiri C, Kahuko J; 11.54 Bhatti M, Kapil, Gudka A, Nagi R; 12.02 Ndezwa R, Abuya M, Gathuka J, Change J; 12.10 Kimani A, Karuga E, Kimani D, D’souza S; 12.18 Savia R, Shah K, Azad H, Yu L; 12.26 Patel R, Shah N, Hirani N, Gada D; 12.34 Dr. Dossaji S, Patel B, Shah N L, Shah B (BP); 12.42 Patel N, Toy N, Patel P, Devgun K; 12.50 Shah S, Patani K, Sumaria K, Shah P; 12.58 Canton Building Co Ltd x 4; 1.06 IMF Managed Document Solution x 4; 1.22 Steam Plant x 4; 1.30 Njenga W, Njenga J N, Njenga N, Njoroge W; 1.38 Shah M x 4;

Mombasa

Saturday; Kambasome Golf Tournament; 7.20 K. Njoroge, G. Kisaka,S. Mundia; 7.30 P. Cheruiyot, M. Mwakavi, Ndia, j. Musyoka; 7.40 D. shah, P. Kibanya,G. Kiprono, J. Musyoka; 7.50 R. Dodhia, S. Dodhia, W. Kinyeru, W. Munene; 8.00 F. Lasker, A. Kimenye, F. Muteti, M. Kamundi; 8.10 E. Nduati, P. Kimanga, N. Arif, I. GulamalI; 8.20 B. Warui, A. Kamau, A. Kioko, I. Wamoro; 8.30 T. Soigwa, J. Kitema, A. Miheso, D. Mutero; 8.40 F. Maithya, M. Kamba, M. Maarifa, A. Kimwele; P.M. 11.04 S.Kisevu, J. Ndunda, G. Kasi; 11.12 A. Munyoki, J. Nduna, A. Kahure, N. Wambui; 11.20 P. Munge, G. Muiruri, H. Wanjiru, E. Kariuki; 11.28 J. M. Kitulu, M. Mavoko (pro), Dr.K. Ngumbao, Dr. B. Mutisya; 11.36 C. Murimi, T. Osoro, V. Onyango, G. Kirathe; 11.44 L. Reydberg, J. Marucha, J. Kimondo, K. Mburu; 11.52 M. Ombura, D. Kimanthi, Y. Oyaro, P. Kalee; 12.00 J. Gitonga(C), L. Odhiambo, G. Githinji, C. Tolo; 12.08 P. Wango, G. Mokaya, N. Gathunga, N. Kaur; 12.16 E.N. Ibua, Brig. Githaka, C. Munyi, P. Jebet; 12.24 H. Akello, V. Muriungi, J. Komu, I. Mutiso; 12.32 P. Munyao, T. Githaiga, G. Thama, Z. MohameD; 12.40 G. Gachanja, P. Gathuri, J. Mugo, W. Ndunge; 12.48 V. Simbi, F. Muthamia, D. Nthiwa, R. Njogu; 12.56 J. Ongere, F. Odumo, K. Mwangi, S. Mwangi; 1.04 S.M. Wambugu, L. Wambua, P. Olawo, S. Maina; 1.12 B. Simiyu, F. Wasike(Jnr), A. Wahome, F. Karimi; 1.20 S.M. Kamau, J. Kaindi, S. Karemu, S. Njoroge(pro); 1.28 M. Wahome, S. Mughal, P. Juma, J. Wasike;1.36 F. Wasike(Snr), H. Kamau, P. Silla (pro), A. Matheka; 1.42 J. Mochanga, B. Chhabhiya, D. Mwangangi, S. Onsongo;

