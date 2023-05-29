Kigen crowned King of the Course in Nandi

Kericho Club’s Daniel Kigen was in extraordinary form during the weekend as he produced an unbeatable 47 points at the Nandi Bears Club to emerge as the ICEA LION King of the Course fourth leg champion.

Playing off handicap 38, Kigen needed only five pars during the day to beat a field of 124 players to win by seven points from member winner Shellagh Ballard, who had carded 40 points.

“The course was very difficult but I tried and was able to manage it, and I am so happy winning this event and look forward to play in the grand finale," said Kigen.

Meanwhile finishing second among the members was Edwin Serem who posted 39 points, with James Siahi on 37 coming home third after beating Simon Miningwo on countback.

In the Guests category, Mark Makau from Machakos posted 37 points to beat Gracia Naserian on countback. Goretty Mutai emerged the best lady with a score of 34 points, one better than Milika Wanjiku.

Menwhile, Sarah Tuwei claimed the staff prize with a score of 36 points. The Junior and senior titles went to Dennis Kioruto and Philip Chepkwony with 23 and 26 points respectively, while in the high handicap division, Winny Cheruiyot posted 31 points to win ahead of Timothy Rotich on 29 points.

The nines went to Elly Barno and Michael Kotu on 19 points each, while taking the longest drive contest were Natalie Metto and Dr. Kimeli Mutai. Besides the home players and others from Kericho, Eldoret and Kitale, the event also attracted players from Machakos, Ruiru, Nanyuki and a number of players from various clubs in Nairobi.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Nandi County Deputy Governor Dr Yulita Cheruiyot thanked ICEA LION Insurance Group for having considered Nandi Bears Club to host the sixth leg of the series.

“We appreciate ICEA LION for bringing this popular series to Nandi which prides itself as the home and source of champions in athletics. Maybe in the future when we organize sports activities, we will include golf so that Nandi also becomes the home of golf champions," she said.

She paid tribute to all the golfers who travelled from various counties to come and support the event in Nandi.

ICEA LION CEO Phillip Lopokoiyit thanked the Deputy Governor for the support.