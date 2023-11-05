Karanga registers record-extending 13th KAGC victory in Eldoret

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga registered his 13th victory, in the 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, during the Manchester Salver golf tournament which ended on Sunday at the Eldoret Golf Club course.

Currently leading in the KAGC series Order of Merit by over 500 points, Karanga posted rounds of 70 and 72 on Friday and Saturday, to grab the lead going into the final round.

“I am so happy extending my lead. Firstly, I would like to win Thursday’s Kiambu Club Captain’s Prize Pro-Am as I prepare for the Kiambu Open next week,’’ said Karanga.

He shot a course record final round of five under par 66 on Sunday, a round that was blended with birdies and eagles, to beat Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirmah by a big margin of 12 shots.

“I am extremely happy that I have finished the tournament with a course record final round. I believe I am still capable of going for more records and victories before the season comes to an end in Nyali, Mombasa in December,’’ added Karanga whose three rounds aggregate of five under par 208 earned him the top cash prize of Sh96,000 plus some points in the KAGC series and World Amateur Golf Rankings.

He started the day with a bogey-free two under par which included birdies on the third and eighth holes, and despite starting the back nine with a double bogey at the par four-10th, Karanga picked up three birdies at the 13th and 14th at later at the 16th and wound up the round with an eagle three at the par five-18th.

On the other hand, the Railway lad Lejirmah picked up five single bogeys and a double at 441-yards long par four- fourth where he was not able to par it in all the three rounds. He dropped three more shots at the back nine, having only made one birdie at the opening hole, to close with five over 76 and a total of seven over par 220.

Home player Kenneth Serem finished in third place with eight over par 221, just a shot better than round one leader Josphat Rono formerly of Golf Park now listed as a Ruiru player.

Another home player Aaron Kitur was on 10 over par 223 in fifth place. Of the three lady golfers who had made the second round cut, Nandi Bears Club’s Faith Chemutai was the best on 11th place with 14 over par 227. She won Sh11,040.

Three events are remaining in the 26-events KAGC series namely Kiambu Open, Uhuru Shield at Royal and the season’s final event, the Nyali Open at Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa in early December.