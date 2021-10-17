Home player Kimeu wins NCBA Series at Railways

  • She becomes the first lady overall winner in the series, joining 17 other overall winners in the country-wide series including two junior golfers
  • Among the ladies, handicap 21, Eunice Kilonzo, emerged the winner with 39 points ahead of Doris Night who recorded a similar haul of points to emerge runners-up in the category
  • The Kenya Railways Golf Club leg was the 18th event in the 2021 NCBA Golf Series calendar – which has so far featured 17 seniors events and one junior golf tournament

Handicap 23 golfer from the Kenya Railways Golf Club, Irene Kimeu, carded a round of 41 points during her club’s leg of the 2021 NCBA Golf Series to be crowned overall winner on Saturday.

