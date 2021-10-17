Safari Tour fifth leg cancelled

The Kenya Open Golf Limited Saturday announced cancellation of the fifth leg of the 2021/22 Safari Tour season which had been scheduled for October 23 to 27 at Leisure Lodge Beach and Golf Resort in Diani, Kwale County.

The event was to follow back-to-back from the ongoing fourth leg at the tough playing Nyali Golf and Country Club.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are forced to cancel the event planned for Leisure Lodge Beach and Golf Resort. We were very keen to keep the momentum going but are currently unable to organise the event to the level that our members are now accustomed to,” said Patrick Obath, the Tournament Director of the Kenya Open Golf Limited.

Related Top pros take the battle for Safari Tour title to Mombasa Golf

The 2021/22 season of the Safari Tour started on September 26 at Sigona Golf Club, followed by the second and third legs at Vet Lab and the Great Rift Golf Resort in Naivasha respectively.

“It is the desire of the Tour to have events in more courses across the country and we hope that we shall be able to have the event at Leisure Lodge Beach and Golf Resort later in the season,” added Obath.

Meanwhile the fourth leg Pro-Am, attracted a big field of 210 players at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa on Saturday.

The team of Royal Nairobi professional Hesbon Kutwa and amateurs Rimal Shah, Gladys Mutisya and Hasmran Kaur carded an impressive score of 87 points to claim the team title, winning by three points from the team of Zambian pro Sydney Wemba, Dhanji Pindolia, Raju Patel and hitendra Halai and the third-placed team of Tranos Muradzikwa of Zimbabwe and amateurs Said Bajaber, Duncan Kingori, Salim Bajaber and Francis Okwara.

In the individual category, Rasmeet Kaur playing off handicap 23 produced a brilliant score made up of 24 and 18 points for a total of 42 points to claim the overall title.

Taking the men’s first prize was Rimal Shah with 40 points after beating club captain Zafir on countback. Taking the first prize among the ladies was Truphena Oyaro on 38 points while the junior title went to Harsimran Kaur on 33 points.