Safari Tour fifth leg cancelled

Robson Chinhoi

Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi tees off from 17th hole tee box during Safari Tour second leg at Vet Lab Sports Club on October 5, 2021.


 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The event was to follow back-to-back from the ongoing fourth leg at the tough playing Nyali Golf and Country Club
  • The 2021/22 season of the Safari Tour started on September 26 at Sigona Golf Club, followed by the second and third legs at Vet Lab and the Great Rift Golf Resort in Naivasha respectively


The Kenya Open Golf Limited Saturday announced cancellation of the fifth leg of the 2021/22 Safari Tour season which had been scheduled for October 23 to 27 at Leisure Lodge Beach and Golf Resort in Diani, Kwale County.

