International Pairs grand finale set for Karen

Dennis Maara

Limuru Golf Club's Dennis Maara follows his chip from 18th hole during Round One of Tannahill Shield tournament on March 30, 2018 at Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A total of 65 pairs who qualified from Royal, Sigona, Nyanza, Muthaiga, Limuru, Kenya Railways, Nyeri, Vet Labn, Karen, Nakuru, Kiambu, Eldoret, and Thika Sports Club will be battling it out for a number of prize
  • Held under the auspices of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU), this year’s series produced five qualifiers from every qualifying event, totalling the 65 players
  • International Pairs is a worldwide golf competition for amateur club golfers with a recognized golf handicap and is arguably the World's largest amateur Pairs golf competition


All is finally set for this year’s International Pairs golf series grand finale at the par 72 Karen Country Club course this weekend.

