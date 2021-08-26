International Pairs grand finale set for Karen

All is finally set for this year’s International Pairs golf series grand finale at the par 72 Karen Country Club course this weekend.

A total of 65 pairs who qualified from Royal, Sigona, Nyanza, Muthaiga, Limuru, Kenya Railways, Nyeri, Vet Labn, Karen, Nakuru, Kiambu, Eldoret, and Thika Sports Club will be battling it out for a number of prizes in addition to the three slots reserved for Kenya in the World International Pairs finals at the Pinheiros Altos Golf Course/Dona Filipa Hotel in Algarve, Portugal from October 26 to 30.

This year at least a total of 1084 golfers from the 13 venues participated in the qualifying series, a great improvement despite the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Karen Country Club course, which hosted the NCBA Junior tournament this week, is as usual in excellent condition and some interesting scores are likely to be posted this weekend.

Held under the auspices of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU), this year’s series produced five qualifiers from every qualifying event, totalling the 65 players.

The International Pairs tournament was introduced in Kenya in 2019. The top three pairs usually get a fully-paid sponsorship to participate in the World finals in Portugal. During the 2019 edition, the pairs of James Kamenchu and Anthony Murage, Michael Karanga and Stephen Kiaro, Bhamra Bilu and Sandhu R. represented the country, where the first Kenyan team emerged third in the world.

The KGU Chairman Peter Kiguru thanked all the sponsors that came on-board: Lake Nakuru Flamingo Resort and Spa, Windhoek Kenya, K2U Africa and all the golfers that participated in the series for their dedication and generous support. “We look forward to even a bigger series next year and we do hope that we will get more sponsors to support these events,” said Kiguru.

Among the top contenders for the three slots will be Limuru Country Club captain Dennis Maara and Railway’s James Kamenchu. The two long hitters both qualified at Vet Lab Sports Club. Nyeri’s Mercy Mburu and Rose Komu and Nyanza’s Romy Sandhu and Joyce Osike, Kiambu’s pair of Michael Karanga and Stephen Kiaro among many other top pairs.

‘International Pairs series is Kenya’s most prestigious Pairs tournament. Indeed, one can argue that it has no equal,” said Kiguru.

International Pairs is a worldwide golf competition for amateur club golfers with a recognized golf handicap and is arguably the World's largest amateur Pairs golf competition.

Originating in the UK in 1998 as a golf tournament to celebrate the millennium, International Pairs is now firmly established as a major event in the diaries of many golf clubs and public handicap-registered golfers worldwide.

Meanwhile after the Junior event at Karen on Monday and Tuesday, the NCBA golf series now moves to Machakos Golf Club in Machakos County for the 13th leg which has attracted a field of 96 players.

Elsewhere, Ruiru Sports Club will be the venue for the August Ladies Medal while at Kenya Railway golf club, over 100 players are drawn for the Western Jazz being supported by golfers from Western Kenya.