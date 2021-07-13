Imperious Karanga claims Limuru Open title

Kiambu Golf Club's Michael Karanga

Sigona bowl champion Michael Karanga shows off his title at Sigona Golf Club on January 24, 2021. Kiambu Golf Club’s Karanga is among those drawn at Muthaiga where he will be seeking his third straight victory in the KAGC series. 

Photo credit: Larry Ngala | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The ladies overall title went to Sophie Mbochi on 40 points, followed in second place by Beatrice Ngima on 38, while Salome Kamau was third with 36 points.
  • The nines went to Elias Kariuki and Daniel Mukei on 22 and 20 points. Fr Gerald Wainaina emerged the guest winner with 34 points. 

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga beat Nyali’s Adel Balala by two shots to emerge the winner of the 2021 Limuru Open on Sunday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.