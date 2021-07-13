Imperious Karanga claims Limuru Open title

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga beat Nyali’s Adel Balala by two shots to emerge the winner of the 2021 Limuru Open on Sunday.

In this Kenya Amateur Golf Championship series event at Limuru Country Club course, Karanga, also a member of Ndumberi Golf Club and playing off minus one handicap, posted 73 and 75 gross in the first and second rounds, before firing two over par 74 in Sunday’s closing round for a total of 222 gross.

On the other hand, Balala posted 74 and 75 with a back-to-back 75 in the final round, which gave him a three rounds total of 224 to finish second, as Kenya Railway Golf Club’s James Kamenchu finishing third on 227, just two shots better than Mutahi Kibugu.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Ishan Samani, playing off handicap 15, returned an impressive 41 points to claim the overall title in the KVA tournament, where Philip Gow was the men winner also with an impressive 40 points, three points better than Simon Mwatha.

Rose Mwanaria clinched the ladies top prize after posting 36 points, beating Margaret Nyakang’o by one point.

James Mbatia emerged the KVA winner on 19 points and Anthony Thiong’o led the guests with a score of 36, same as senior winner Kembi Gitura.

At Sigona, Sudhil Shah won the Vinay Shah and Friends golf tournament with a score of 40, followed in second place by Adnan Merali on 39 points, while James Ndirangu finished in third place with 38 points.

The ladies winner was Milka Mburu, who carded 38 points, same as junior winner Shaneil Haria. The nines went to Gavi Bhachu on 21 and Isaac Kariuki also with 21 points.

At Nyeri Golf Club, Patrick Wamae combined 21 and 18 for 39 points to win the Equity Bank Chairman’s Prize tournament by one point from men winner C Wanjau, who posted 38 points.

The nines went to Eddie Karumwa on 22 points, while winning the second nine was Moses Muthoki on 21 points. The sponsors were represented by Nathan Njuguna, who carded 37 points made up of 19 and 18, as William Kogi on 40 points emerged the best guest.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Johnson Ngugi won the overall title in the Captain’s Shield sponsored by East Africa Breweries, where Ngugi carded 42 points made up of 21 and 21, and Elias Mwangi winning the men’s title on 40. In second place in the men’s section was Fr James Kinuthia, who returned 38 points.

The ladies overall title went to Sophie Mbochi on 40 points, followed in second place by Beatrice Ngima on 38, while Salome Kamau was third with 36 points.