I can take on pros: Adel Balala

Adel Balala

Adel Balala in action during the Kenya Amateur Open Stroke Play Championship at the par 73  Nakuru Golf Club course on October 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Two brand new cars up for grabs at Chairman’s Prize at Muthaiga

Newly crowned Kenya Amateur Stroke Play champion Adel Balala goes hunting for a fifth successive national golf title, as he leads a field of 64 players to his home town of Mombasa, where the century old Mombasa Golf Club course host the annual Coast Open golf championship for the Barry Cup.

