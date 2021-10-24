Long hitter Balala qualifies for Kenya Open

Adel Balala

Adel Balala in action during the Kenya Amateur Open Stroke Play Championship at the par 73  Nakuru Golf Club course on October 24, 2021.

  • The nett rounds went to James Koto of Uganda on 72, Peter Rimui on 71, and Joseph Gathumbi and Josphat Rono won the last two nett rounds on 74 and 76 nett.
  • Winning the subsidiary event was Kirti Morjaria on 40 points followed in second place by Eliud Kemboi on 39 and Ramesh Khagram and Kimeli Mutai who posted 38 and 34 points.
  • The final round attracted a big crowd of golf enthusiasts from the Central Rift region.

The on-form and long-hitting Adel Balala from Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa is the new Kenya Amateur Open Stroke Play golf champion.

