Home pro Samuel Njoroge wins Savannah Tour at Railways

Home professional Samuel Njoroge stunned a strong field of 44 professionals and top amateurs to win the sixth leg of the Savannah Golf Tour at the Railways Golf Club on Wednesday.

Njoroge capitalised on his home course advantage to post an incredible seven-under par 65 to claim the top honors in the competition, beating his closest rival Kakamega Golf Club’s Dismas Indiza who scored five-under par 67 to come in second.

Njoroge played an incredible front nine, scoring five birdies and holding pars in the rest of the holes.

In the second nine, he scored birdies on holes 11, 14, 16, and 18, with bogeys in the 13th and 17th holes doing little to prevent him from claiming victory on the day. For his effort, he bagged Sh64,000.

Long-hitter Dismas Indiza played a decent front nine, scoring birdies on the first, second, and seventh holes. He held pars in the rest of the holes apart from the sixth where he bogeyed.

In the second nine, Indza birdied the 10th, 14th, 16th, and 18th with a bogey at the 15th, holding pars in the rest. He took home Sh46,000.

Coming in third was Vet Lab Sports Club-based professional Edwin Mudanyi who returned a score of one-under-par 71 at the nine-hole golf course.

Mundayi, who won the inaugural Savanna Tour, had a decent outing, scoring birdies on holes fifth, sixth, ninth, and 14.

However, he failed to take his chances on holes third, 15, and 17 where he dropped shots.

Meanwhile, Kiambu Golf Club’s top amateur Michael Karanga, Golf Park pro Tony Omuli tied for fourth on level par.

Njoroge said: “The secret behind my win today is that I have been practicing a lot prior to the tournament and this also being my home club, means that I know it inside-out. I played a great game, had great swings and I am happy to have emerged the winner of this leg of the Tour despite the strong challenge from my opponents.”