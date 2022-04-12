Jeff Kubwa wins fourth leg of Savanna Tour

Muthaiga Golf Club based professional Jeff Kubwa shrugged off a strong challenge in a six-way sudden-death play-off to clinch the fourth leg of the Savanna Tour Golf Series at Sigona Golf Club on Tuesday.

At the close of regulation play, six players namely Jeff Kubwa, Frank Matilo, Dismas Indiza, Eric Ooko, Jacob Okello and Justus Madoya were tied on two under-par 70, hence they

headed for the sudden-death play-off where Kubwa emerged victorious.

During regular play, the first nine proved to be challenging as he dropped shots in the fifth and seventh holes and held pars in the rest of the holes.

He however recovered in the second nine, hitting birdies in the 15th and 18th holes having parred the rest of the holes, to eventually finish on 70 same as the other five players.

For his efforts, he took home Sh100,000, while the rest of the five players earned Sh44,500 each from the prize purse of Sh500,000.

“For the past Savanna Tour events that I have participated in, I have been playing quite well, but my putting has been off. So I have been working on improving my putting and today I sunk a lot of them. I hit the ball quite well, always closer to the pin. I have never played in a six-man playoff.

It was quite challenging but I encouraged myself to go for it. I still need to work on my putting which is good but not great as I would want it to be," he said.

The Sigona tournament attracted a field of 68 professional and amateur golfers.

“The Savannah Tour is a very good idea which I think will go a long way in raising the standards of Kenyan golf. I believe that if we had started this quite early, we would be in a very good place in terms of the levels of golf in the country. We thank the Savanna Tour for this opportunity,” added Kubwa.

Tannahill Shield

Away at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, juniors drawn from eight clubs battled it out in the Junior section of the Tannahill Shield.

And taking the junior title with a two-day total of 532 gross was Vet Lab Sports Club, who beat the hosts Royal by three shots.

Jamii Telkom Head of Corporate Ebby Samoei (centre) hands over the Tannahill Shield to winners Vet Lab Sports Club at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on April 12, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The champions posted 272 in the first round and 260 in the closing round, while Royal posted 261 and 274 for a total of 535.

Finishing in a distant third on 548 was Mt Kenya, while Muthaiga, whose senior team are the defending champions, came home fourth on 552. Other teams which participated in the two-day event were Western Kenya, Sigona, Karen, and Limuru Country Club.

The senior version of the Tannahill Shield, also known as Easter Weekend, will be played on Friday morning, before the main event gets underway in the afternoon.