Home player Kioko wins Nakuru leg of 'Nation' Series

Nakuru golfer Joseph Kioko was in his best form over the weekend as beat a field of 153 at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course to claim the overall title in the third leg of the 2021 Nation Golf Classic.

Playing off handicap 16, Kioko who started playing golf in 2018, rolled in a number of pars and two birdies for a magnificent 46 stableford points under chilly conditions because of the early morning rain.

“I had an easy day thanks to the current great condition of the Nakuru course, though two birdies really spiced up my day. I am so excited winning the Nation Classic," said Kioko after receiving his trophy and a golf bag from Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, who was the chief guest during the prize giving ceremony.

He won by three points from the club’s Vice Captain, Mathew Maiyo, who posted 43 points to take home the men’s first prize.

Playing off handicap seven, Maiyo, bogeyed the par four, but parred the rest in the outgoing nine for one over par 21 points. He then bogeyed the 10th hole, but birdied both the 15th and 16th for one under par 22 points.

Finishing second in the men’s section was Indaveer Singh with a score of 37 points, while junior Pari Maisuria emerged the lady winner with an impressive 42 points.

Leading the more than 53 guests was Irene Kamutu, who posted 46 points to win by two points from Eliud Siganga of Kakamega Golf Club, who had posted 44 points.

And emerging the best staff with a score of 32 points was George Kihuria, the Nation Media Group’s (NMG) Circulation and Distribution Manager, who won ahead of NMG chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro.

There was a stiff competition among the juniors where Gurtej Sahota, with an excellent score of 41 points, beat the rest of the juniors to clinch the title.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, NMG Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama said the company will continue supporting the Nation Classic and other golf activities in the country.

He said the golf series gives NMG an opportunity to meet its clients in all the regions the events have been held.

The event was supported by the Nakuru County as official partner, while other sponsors were Bata Shoe, Mahiga Homes, Hyssop Properties, ICEA Lion, Mabati Bora, Giants Group of Nairobi Twiga, Shree Vanik Vaishnav Mahajan and from The House of Peptang.