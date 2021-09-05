Home player Kioko wins Nakuru leg of 'Nation' Series

Joseph Kioko

Joseph Kioko poses with his trophy after winning the third leg of the Nation Classic at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course on September 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Chebiote Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • And emerging the best staff with a score of 32 points was George Kihuria, the Nation Media Group’s (NMG) Circulation and Distribution Manager, who won ahead of NMG chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro.
  • There was a stiff competition among the juniors where Gurtej Sahota, with an excellent score of 41 points, beat the rest of the juniors to clinch the title.

Nakuru golfer Joseph Kioko was in his best form over the weekend as beat a field of 153 at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course to claim the overall title in the third leg of the 2021 Nation Golf Classic.

