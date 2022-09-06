Golf: Kenya, Tanzania lead in Africa Challenge Trophy

Hosts Tanzania and Kenya tied at the top as the All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) teed off at the tight par 72 Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Golf Club in Tanzania on Tuesday.

Tanzania’s top player Hawa Wanyeche fired three under par 69 in the opening round, while the next player Madina Idd posted seven over par 79 to give the team a total of 148.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Naomi Wafula replied Wanyeche’s score with a two under par 70 to stay in close contact with her for the individual title, while Kenya’s second player Chanelle Wangari fired six over par 78 for Kenya to tie for the first place with Tanzania for the team title at the close of the opening round.

Closing the day in third place were South Africa on 149, with Bobi Brown on level par 72.

The second player Gabrielle Venter shot five over par 77 for a total of 149.

Following South Africa in fourth place was Morocco on 153 gross, as Zimbabwe on 155 were placed fifth.

Zimbabwe’s Tilawakuti Batsirai shot level par 72, though the next player Yollander Mubairwa brought home 83.

The Morocco pair of Rich Intisar and Abir Taibi had posted 76 and 77. Over 20 countries are participating in the tournament.