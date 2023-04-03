Golf: Kamau beats huge field to win Chairman's Prize

Handicap 22 Ruiru Sports Club golfer Paul Kamau overpowered a huge field of 300 golfers at Ruiru Sports Club course to emerge the overall winner of the KCB-sponsored chairman’s prize tournament.

Kamau carded an impressive 42 stableford points to beat Ben Kanyi on countback.

“Beating 300 golfers is not a small achievement especially when you’re playing the Chairman’s prize. I think my confidence and a bit of luck handed me the win today. The second nine was fantastic, I hope to continue with the same momentum going forward and hopefully win more tournaments," said Kamau via phone.

Kanyi, also playing off handicap 22, was awarded the Men’s top prize where Kibera Maina on 41 points was second, and Alex Machocho on 40 points was third after beating Henry Mwaura on countback.

Former Kiambu golf club Lady Captain Ann Ngumba was equally in great form as she posted 40 points to claim the Ladies top prize, with Tabitha Kiragu finishing in close second on 39 points. In third place was Faith Nyagaki on 37 points after beating Petty Kigwe on countback.

The nines went to Amos Mwaura and Stephen Mwitari who both posted 22 points each.

In the Category Two, Fransiscah Korir won the Ladies prize on 43 points and the men winner was Charles Watahi who posted 39 points.

In the guests section, Stanley Wainaina was the men guest winner and the Lady Guest winner was Rebecca Njui on 39 points. Charles Wachira was the KCB sponsors winner on 37 points and the other sponsors winner was Justus Mathege on 39 points.

In the subsidiary section, Benson Kimani was the men nearest to pin and the ladies nearest to pin winner was Sophie Mbochi. Justus Mathenge and Catherine Wambui won the longest drive contest.

At Sigona Golf Club, Jiang Qi, playing off handicap 16, returned an impressive 43 points to claim the overall prize in the first leg of the Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) ‘Bank with Us Golf series’.

He won by two points from Solomon Kanja who carded 41 points.

"I would like to thank Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) for such a wonderful event. This is a great initiative to help support the growing golf in the country. I am equally delighted to emerge as the winner of the first tournament of this year’s DTB bank with us golf edition. The course was really nice with good fairways that enabled me to play well to beat my competitors. I am looking forward to participating in more events like these as the bank continues to support sports and develop talents in the country," said Jiang Qi.

Meanwhile, playing off handicap two, Atish Malde carded 42 points to claim victory in the second division, while Akshay Chandaria clinched the gross title after returning one over par 73 gross.

The first and second nines went to Saahil Nanji and Dhruv Shah, who garnered 22 and 23 points respectively. In the Longest Drive challenge, Hanif Tayabjee and Safina Madhani emerged the winners.

Meanwhile, playing off handicap 52, Catherine Mugane carded 40 points to clinch the DTB Staff prize with Emmanuel Tabone claiming the nearest to the pin award.

At Kenya Railway Golf Club, Lady golfer Florence Kamau carded 42 points to take the overall prize in the Jimnah Mbaru Golf Day, while Lawrence Kinyori was the men winner with a score of 38 points after beating Philip Mong’ony on countback.