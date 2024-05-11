Shabana enter Gor Mahia territory

Champions Gor Mahia will today host Shabana in a crucial Football Kenya Federation Premier League fixture at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Mamboleo, Kisumu County.

It will be a battle of a team on a mission to bag the FKF-PL title and another seeking to stay in the top-flight competition after earning promotion last year after 17 years in the cold.

The round of 29 matches will see six games played today and another three tomorrow.

Tusker host Murang’a Seal at Dandora Stadium while second-placed Kenya Police have a date with Nairobi City Stars at Police Sacco Stadium tomorrow.

AFC Leopards will be out to continue with a fine run of results when they play Talanta at Dandora Stadium tomorrow.

The game between Gor and Shabana is expected to draw a huge crowd in Kisumu. Gor boasts of a huge fan base in Lakeside City while Shabana has fanatical support from Kisii and Nyamira counties, some 114 kilometres and only a two hours drive to Kisumu.

K’Ogalo head into the game leading the KPL league standing on 60 points, nine points more than Kenya Police with six matches to the end of the season.

Gor need 10 points from the remaining six matches to seal an unprecedented 21st league title.

The three wins and a draw will take K’Ogalo points tally to 70 points while Kenya Police can only manage a maximum points tally of 69.

Shabana have stayed in the red zone all season, having earned promotion after 17 years in the lower tiers of Kenyan football.

Shabana have garnered 28 points and are 15th on the log though they have garnered the same points as Sofapaka who have an inferior goal difference at position 16.

The first leg clash between Gor and Shabana, which was marred with chaos, ended 1-0 in K’Ogalo’s favour at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Police were forced to lob teargas canisters to calm down fans from the two teams who were throwing projectiles at each other.

Rooney Onyango netted Gor’s winner when the game seemed headed for a draw.

Ahead of today’s game, Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry has warned his charges to be wary of Shabana.

“Shabana have recently picked up and playing a game against a team battling relegation is not easy. Their coach Sammy Omollo is also a Gor Mahia legend and understands our club's philosophy thus it will be a crucial game for both teams,” said McKinstry.