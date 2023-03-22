Golf: KAGC Series heads to Muthaiga

Three weeks after the conclusion of the 2023 Magical Kenya Open, the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course will be the focus point once again as it stages the third Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series event, the Muthaiga Open, which kicks off this Friday.

By Wednesday 3pm, which was the entry closing deadline, a total of 167 amateurs and 12 professionals had listed their names for Friday’s first round of the event, which also counts for the World Amateur Ranking event.

Mike Ngene, an administrator at the Kenya Golf Union (KGU), said he did not expect some significant changes from the initial entry.

“There could be plus or minus five from the names we have received so far," said Ngene.

Besides the leading amateurs, juniors and Ladies, the 54-hole tournament, which follows the Sigona Bowl and Windsor Classic, will also feature some of the local professionals who will be battling it out for some cash reserved for them.

As a current trend, the Muthaiga Open, which will be run under the new R&A rules, will see a participating amateur win cash prizes limited to a maximum of $1000 per event.

The home of golf has put in place a cash prize kitty for the amateurs and a separate prize purse for the professionals.

Leading the pack at Muthaiga is the reigning Sigona Bowl and Windsor Classic champion Michael Karanga from Kiambu Golf Club who will be pursuing a hat-trick at the KAGC series.

Karanga should however expect tough battle from John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway who has also been in great form.

Ten ladies among them Naomi Wafula, Joyce Wanjiru, Channelle Wangari, Belinda Wanjiru, Mercy Nyanchama, Ashley Awuor, Margaret Njoki, Diana Mbuba, Jackie Walters and Mwongeli Nzioka have signed up to battle for the top positions.

The Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), which is preparing a team for the All Africa Junior Team Championship (AAJTC)in Uganda between April 15 to 21, has also signed up 15 juniors who are part of the provisional squad to the event.

They include Krish Shah, Andrew Wahome, Mikael Kihara, Junaid Manji, Jelani Kihanya, Lee Kimathi, Kevin Anyien and Trevor Ngotho.

The girls include Chanelle Wangari, Belinda Wanjiru, Maryam Mwakitawa, Audrey Gachora, Bianca Ngecu, Kanana Muthomi and Rasmeet Kaur.