Golf: Iraki wins sixth leg of NCBA Bank Series

Handicap six golfer Maina Iraki carded an impressive round of 76 gross to clinch the sixth leg of the NCBA Bank golf series at Vet Lab Sports Club course over the weekend.

Iraki beat men winner Chrisphine Owuor on countback in the event which attracted a field of 252 golfers, who included Watson Burugu who fired 79 gross to finish second in the men’s category

In the Ladies section, former ladies champion Mary Karano, playing off 12, won after posting 90 gross, one shot better than junior winner Navya Nagda.

In the Nett Categories, Jane Wokabi, playing off handicap 26, secured the top position with an impressive score of 70 nett, beating Ann Njuguna on countback.

Handicap 35 Ann Njuguna secured the second position having managed similar scores as Wokabi.

The men’s nett winner was Musikari Kombo on 66 nett, beating Moses Kimutai on countback. Leading the juniors was the big-hitter Nathan Mwangi on 81 gross. Mwangi also won the longest drive for the men, while taking the ladies longest drive was Ann Mwangi.

Speaking after the tournament, NCBA Bank Westlands Branch Manager Victor Maina expressed his delight at the impressive turnout and the level of talent displayed during the event.

"The NCBA Golf Series continues to showcase exceptional golfing talent, and we are thrilled by the remarkable performances witnessed at Vet Lab Sports Club. We are honoured to partner with Vet Lab and be a part of their centenary celebrations.’’

At Machakos Golf Club, Julius Kioko returned a respectable 42 points to emerge the winner of the annual Eastern Flour Mills golf tournament, courtesy of former Machakos Golf Club chairman Swarn Singh.

Kioko beat Ben Mumo by two points, while finishing third was Faustine Maithya on 39 after beating Stephen Kisevu on countback.

Thika Greens Golf Resort’s Ndiga Kithae was the best from his club on 34 points, while leading the guests was Patrick Abira with 39 points, three points better than Charles Njui and finishing third was Wesley Kibet who scored 35 points.

Veteran lady golfer Jane Kiiti carded 29 points to claim the ladies title, winning by a point from Felista Mutinda. In the high handicap division, Nimrod Mwangangi brought home 41 points to win ahead of Joy Maganda on 38.

Leading the seniors was Tim Ruhiu on 36, and the nines went to David Mwangangi and Charles Kimiti on 23 and 21 points. Henron Arunga led the men in longest dive and Felista Mutinda emerged top in the ladies.

At Thika Greens Resort, US-based Serah Khanyereri posted gross 75 to win the ladies open, beating A division winner Joyce Wanjiru of Kiambu on countback. Faith Ontune on 77 was second in A division where Vet Lab’s Mercy Nyanchama was third on 78 gross.

The net title went to Jane Koech on 64 nett four shots better than Ann Kanyori, while Ashleyuor was third on 69 nett. The B division title went to Esther Thal on 98 gross, and Rebecca Njui beat Rehema Okal on countback with 100 gross to finish second.

The net winners were Mercy Murage on 70 nett, Lydia Otieno on 72 and Brenda Kimeli with 73 nett. In C division, Ann Gathua carded 41 points to win ahead of Susan Kagundu on 40 points.

Summarised weekend golf results

At Nyali; Chairman and Friends Golf day; Overall winner- Rishi Shah 45 pts, Janet Wasike 42 cb Martin Wahome 42. Best Gross- William Kaguta 74 gross, Guest- Edgar Munene 41, High handicappers- Samson Ngeno 44, Nines; Kamau Njoroge 24, Tanraj Singh 23 pts.

At Railway; Tatua Syngenta Golf Day; Overall Winner: Fidhelis Kimanzi 42 Pts, Man Winner: Phillip Wainaina 39, Gross Winner: Paul Orawo 82 Gross, Lady Winner: Night Doris 35, Man R/Up: Onyango Obiero 38, Lady R/Up: Florence Kamau 34, Sponsor’s Guest Winner: Anne Mwebi 31, Guest Winner: Taariq Jamal 36,