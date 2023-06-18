Impressive Syan wins Newgen golf tourney

Kanwal Syan was crowned champion of the inaugural edition of the Newgen Golf day tournament held at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

Syan won the overall title with a score of 45 points, beating Mehul Devani who won the runners-up trophy. Manoj Bhatti and Sonia Patel won the men's and ladies' titles with a score of 40 and 42 points respectively.

Khavit Bhakoo was the gross winner, while Shaila Mauladad took home the ladies' runners prize. Ashish Malhotra managed a score of 39 points to emerge the Newgen winner, beating David Iwgeta and John Gachora who had to settle for the runners-up and third-place positions respectively.

Related Omollo shoots to the top as Ruiru Open enters final round Golf

Audrey Gachora was the junior winner. Over 200 golfers competed in the one-day tournament that was organised to share ideas on digital services that are connecting people around the world.

The players, who competed in the event, were drawn from banks, insurance companies, and other enterprises and were not only competing for the lucrative prizes on offer but were also keen to network through their various talents.

The Newgen golf tournament, which will now be an annual event, will be played in various countries in Africa as the team seeks to instill new business ideas in the new players in the market.

The winners, plus the others were recognized to have played an integral role in promoting business through sports with the Newgen company seeking to invest more in African countries, having already set up a base in 30 nations in the continent including Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa.