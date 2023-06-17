Omollo shoots to the top as Ruiru Open enters final round

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo fired an impressive three under par 70 to jump to the top of the leaderboard where he was joined by Nyali’s Adel Balala and Golf Park’s Rafael Leming’ani on one under par 145, going into the final round of the inaugural Ruiru Open golf tournament at the par 73 Ruiru Sports Club course.

Omollo, who attributed his great performance on putting, got off with three straight birdies, followed by two pars, then dropped a shot at the par three-sixth hole, but concluded the nine with birdies at the seventh and eighth for a low four under 32.

“Today everything worked well for me particularly putting, that is why I was able to sink as many birdies,’’ said Omollo who bogeyed the 12th and 17th but had a birdie in between (13th) for one over back nine (38) and his super 70.

Balala on the other hand, made birdies on the first and second, dropped shots on the sixth and eighth, but closed the front nine with a birdie at the ninth. At the back nine, he birdied the 10th, 17th but against bogeys on the 11th and 12th for one under par 72 to also wind up the day at the top on 145.

Leming’ani on the other hand, bogeyed the first, birdied the seventh, while at the back nine he birdied the 13th but lost a shot at the 18th for level par 73. Finishing the second round just two shots further behind were Taimur Malik and Kenya National Team Captain Dennis Maara on 147 apiece.

Malik shot two under 71 in a round that included four birdies and two bogeys. Golfer of the year 2022 champion John Lejirmah fired two over par for 148 to tie with the only female player in the tournament Channelle Wangari of Vet Lab who shot her back-to-back 74 to tie for sixth place.

Putting was however a major set-back for round one leader Steve Orinda who picked six single bogeys, a double and a triple bogey to finish the day on 80 and drop to ninth tying with KGU’s Mike Ngene and home player Chris Andrea on 151.