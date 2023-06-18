Golf: Balala crowned Ruiru Open champion

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Adel Balala who has played only two events in this year’s Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, Sunday produced a three rounds total of one under par 218 to win the inaugural Ruiru Open at the par 73 Ruiru Sports Club course.

Balala, a former Kenya Amateur Stroke Play champion, shot level par 73 in the closing round despite picking up a late double-bogey at the 17th hole, beating national team captain Dennis Maara by three shots.

“It feels great to have this first win of the season and now I can try and keep the momentum as I build up for the Kenya Amateur Match Play being hosted at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort. I also hope to make to the Eisenhour Trophy in Abu Dhabi in September," said Balala.

He was cruising well with three under par at hand, then came the double bogey at the 17th, having dropped two shots at the fifth and sixth, though three birdies at the first, fourth and ninth at the 15th was good enough for victory, which earned him 84 points towards the KAGC series Order of Merit and a cash prize of Sh92,500.



Maara birdied the 11th and 16th having dropped a shot at the third hole, the 10th and at the 18th for one over par 74 and a total of two over par 221, to take home Sh55,500.

It was a bad finish for Vet Lab’s Ebill Omollo who bogeyed six holes, with only two birdies, one in each nine for a poor 79 to tie for the third place with youngster Taimur Malik of Muthaiga, Kenya Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirmah and Golf Park’s Rafael Lemingani, who all carded five over par 224.

A total of 48 players out of the field of 87 golfers had made the second round 22 over par score.

Those who made cut included the only female golfer at the tournament, Channelle Wangari from Vet Lab Sports Club, who carded six over par 79 for a total of 227 to tie for the ninth place with Josphat Rono and home player Chris Andrea.