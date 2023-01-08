Golf: Gitonga wins 2022 King of the Course series

Nanyuki Sports Club’s Kevin Gitonga was crowned the 2022 ICEA LION King of the Course series winner at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course over the weekend.

Playing off handicap 15, Gitonga posted 33 points which was good enough to earn him the prestigious title.

However taking the overall title in this year’s series Machakos edition was Lady golfer Veronicah Muthiani playing off handicap 19.

She posted an impressive score of 39 points to beat men winner Daniel Salaton and handicap six James Ndunda, as well as third placed Richard Muli by one point. The three men had each carded 38 points.

Following in fourth place with 37 points was Joseph Kavivya, while emerging as the best staff was Anthony Muturi on 31 points. Tito Musyoka claimed the prize for the seniors after posting 36 points.

In the ladies section, Nancy Kariuki produced an impressive 38 points to beat Milkah Wanjiku by one point. In the guest section, Benta Khanili fired 39 points to beat Elius Kariuki by one point, while Michael Rotich was third on 36 points.

From Machakos, action now moves to Thika Greens Golf Resort on January 13, a day before the big action at Ruiru Sports Club where over 250 golfers will be in action.

Speaking during the Prize giving ceremony, ICEA LION CEO, Holdings and General Insurance Company's Philip Lopokoiyit said: "We are extremely delighted to be here to kick off the 6th leg of ICEA LION King of the Course series at the place where the very first King of the Course tournament took place in 2018.