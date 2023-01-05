Machakos to host ICEA LION King of the Course opener

The sixth edition of the now popular ICEA LION King of the Course golf series tees off Saturday at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course.

Coming after a very successful fifth edition which took place in seven different venues across the country culminating in the grand finale at Nyali Golf and Country Club, this weekend’s tournament formerly the “Year Opener” at Machakos, has attracted an impressive field of 150 players mostly from the hosting club and others from the greater Nairobi metropolitan region.

Machakos Golf Club captain Peter Kimatu says the course remains in good shape despite the erratic weather condition and he expects some interesting high scores. Those drawn in the Saturday event include all the winners in the 2022 participating clubs namely Machakos, Thika Greens, Ruiru Sports Club, Nanyuki Sports Club, Nandi Bears and Nyali Golf and Country Club.

According to the ICEA LION King of the course series captain Joe Mboya, several pros and junior golfers have also been included in the event to battle it out for the top honours.

From the Machakos Golf Cub, which is the home of the series, action will then move to Thika Greens Golf Resort on January 13, followed by the Ruiru leg the following day where over 250 players will feature. The Ruiru leg will be followed by the Nanyuki leg at Nanyuki Sports Club on January 28.

After that the series will take a break until May where action will then move to the hilly Nandi Bears Golf Club in May, and the grand finale later in October at Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa.

ICEA LION CEO General Insurance and ICEA LION Holdings Philip Lopokoiyit said the series was well within their strategic objectives of customer centricity and continuous customer and brand engagement with an aim of remaining top of mind in their key risk management decisions.

Speaking to the media, Lopokoiyit said:

“We look forward to hosting our customers and other stakeholders in the year opener tournament at Machakos Golf Club. The 2023 ICEALION King of the course series will be much bigger and better and will be a great opportunity to engage our potential and existing clients across Kenya."

ICEA LION believes that the tournaments will not only increase competitiveness in the sport but also promote and attract more people to play golf.

Weekend golf fixtures

Machakos

Tomorrow; ICEALION King of The Course 2023; 6:16 J.Kioko, M.Makau, E.Kimeu, D.Mwangangi, 6:24 N.Musau, N.Mwaniki, J.Nzioka, R.Muathe; 6:32 M.Litali, A.Mohamed, F.Maithya, J.Mbaluka; 6:40 J.Nderitu, Col.Mbithi, P.Temba, K.Chebii; 6:48 K.Maingi, J.Mukunyia, J.Kitaka, H.Kimuyu; 6:56 Dr.Kamala, SM.Musyoka, G.Ndunda, S.Kona; 7:04 S.Makau, M.Musaki, B.Siro, W.Wasala; 7:12 J.Njogu, K.Maina, T.Muendo, E.Kariuki, 7:20 R.Senga, J.Muendo, T.Kyalo,N.Masaka 7:28 M.Mwai, E.Katheu, K.Maleli, S.Mbole; 7:36 R.Thyaka, F.Muthiani, B.Nyamai, S.Kimilu; 7:44 T.Kogie, Ruth.Thyaka, V.Muthiani, M.Kioko; 7:52 J.Nyaga, H.Musili, K.Owino, T.Olwal; 8:00 N.Mwangangi, M.Nguta, A.Kioko, N.Ateka; 8:08 J.Karubiu, I.Kuto, B.Rono, J.Komu; 8:16 B.Mumo, M.Muriithi, H.Kamuti, S.Kimatu; 8:24 P.Kamuti, N.Macharia, W.Maingi, E.Saluny; 8:32 M.Kavita, J.Kilinda, M.Nderitu, A.Maingi; 8:40 G.Mutai, K.Mutai, J.Saina, I.Brooker; 8:48 J.Nzioki, J.Ndunda, LM.Kamba, Maj.Mumo, 8:56 P.Kimatu, K.Muthengi, F.Mativo,Reserved; 9:04 N.Kiatu, B.Mutisya, M.Mavoko, F.Kimanzi; PM Draw; 11:04 J.Nzau, B.Mukuriah G.Nyakundi, M.Keboi ; 11:12 B.Chuma, C.Kaloki,Sponsor, M.Katuku; 11:20 P.Mukuria X4; 11:28 R.Muli, A.Abere; Gen.Musomba, J.Mboya; 11:36 J.Njoronge, J.Waigwa, J.Kimani, J.Muguongo; 11:44 N.kariuki, E.Kivavi, J.Musomba, C.Nzioka; 11:52 D.Salaton, W.Walya, G.Mutulu, B.Muthigani; 12:00 CK.Mulela, SK.Theuri, C.Wambui, I.Lande; 12:08 P.Mutinga, A.Asol, A.Ogola, N.Mazaki; 12:16 S.Sighn, T.Ruhiu, BM.Mungata, D.Kingi; 12:24 V.Kaburu, N.Kibiku, J.Kilonzo, J.Ocholla; 12:32 A.Murathi, M.Mburu, A.Gachaja, E.Rugo; 12:40 Prof .Maalu, F.Mutinda, Moi.Lemoshira, S.Munguti; 12:48 J.Malatu, A.Mokaya, P.Kyengo, J.Kinyua; 12:56 T.Rotich, D.Mila, M.Kinuthia , J.Kavivya; 1:04 M.Kiambi, H.Wang, E.Nyabiba, J.Gogo; 1:12 M.Rotich, M.Mukung, C.Njui, J.Ndunda; 1:20 S.Okundi, J.Okal, N.Mwaura, P.Kombe; 1:28 Dr.Mbandi, B.Odhiambo, R.Okal, F.Makala; 1:36 B.Omuodo, C.Karanja, P.Gakio, P.Karani, 1:44 Ruiru X4; 1:52 R.Gitahi, W.Kamau, F.Omondi, T.Njuguna; 2:00 C.Ndumai, K.Ombati, D.Ceptwei, T.Ogeche; 2:04 H.Kithome, Dr.Tumbo, T.Bisonga, J.Kingodu;

