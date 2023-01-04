Golf: 26 events lined up in busy 2023

Kenya’s two major amateur events — the Kenya Amateur Match Play and the Kenya Open Amateur Stroke Play golf championship — will be played at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort and Karen Country Club, respectively.

According to the 2023 Kenya Golf Union (KGU) national calendar released on Wednesday by KGU Vice Chairman Philip Ocholla, who is also the KGU Tournament Director, the two major tournaments are set for July 27-30 and August 17-20, respectively.

The match play will be followed immediately by the Malindi Open for the Vasco Da Gama Trophy at the Malindi Golf and Country Club in Kilifi County, while soon after the stroke play at Karen, there will be the Patron’s Cup at Muthaiga Golf Club from August 25 to 27.

This year’s national calendar features a total of 26 tournaments which include the Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour tournament will be played at Muthaiga Golf Club from March 9 to 12, and the Tannahill Shield, an inter-club event at Royal Nairobi Golf Club from April 7 to 9.

Other international events where Kenya will feature include the Africa Region Four at Addis Ababa Golf Club from June 5 to 11 and the annual Victoria Cup between Kenya and Uganda national teams which has now be opened to include Tanzania who are penned as the 2023 hosts.

Kenya is also expected to play in the Eisenhower Trophy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates from October 18 to 21.

The 26-event will begin with the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC), formerly the Golfer of The Year Series, as usual with the Sigona Bowl from January 20 to 22 at Sigona Golf Club.

Prize money for amateurs

Meanwhile, limited prize money will be on offer to amateurs this season.

In a letter to golf Club captains and vice captains, Ocholla said this is “in tandem with the shifting dynamics of the Rules of Golf, 2023 edition.”

In his letter, Ocholla explains that the dynamics are “with particular reference to the rules of amateur golf status that have allowed limited monetary prizes to amateur golfers participating in “scratch only” competition on no handicap categories, we have adopted this rule and the limit is capped at Sh115,000 depending on the currency shift.”

He said this creates a highly competitive motive for the national elite players and makes it easier for them to be committed to developing their skills in order to join the national team.

“However strictness, integrity, probity and observance of the rules of golf needn’t be overemphasized.

“This is so weather its KAGC or regular local low key competitions,’’ added Ocholla.

He said contribution by captains towards this end will also create positive livelihood for players who may be in financial straits and provide a timely relief to their sponsors who are now diminishing by the day.