Gathogo stars in US Kids Nairobi junior tour

The fifth leg of the NCBA-sponsored U. S. Kids Golf - Nairobi tournament jointly organised by the Junior Golf Foundation, U.S Kids Golf and supported by NCBA Bank, came to a close on Wednesday at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club with 136 budding golfers taking the chance to showcase their golfing skills.

And leading in the boys’ categories, Kevin Anyien starred in the15-18 year-old boys category after shooting a score of 80 gross, followed closely by Ryan Mutinda who took the runners-up position after carding a score of 84.

Shashwat Harish was the champion in the 13-14-year-olds with 79 gross. He beat Junaid Manji who shot 80 gross to claim the second position in the category.

Meanwhile, Nakuru’s Peter Gathogo’s gross score of 83 was enough to earn him bragging rights among 12-year-olds, followed by Aidan Gachora who shot 88 gross.

Among the 11-year-olds, Mwathi Gicheru carded an impressive 74 gross to emerge winner among the 11 year-olds followed by Amar Shah with 77.

At the same time, Trevy Mungai, Ivan Kimutai, Jeff Kibe, Adam Nesbit, Kanana Muthomi, Shuhan Peng starred in the six, seven, eight, nine, 10, and 11-year-old boys’ categories, respectively.

Juniors Adam Nesbitt and Lukas Kampa claimed bragging rights among the nine and 10-year-old boys’ categories respectively.

In the girls’ categories, Maryam Mwakitawa topped the 15-18 year-olds category with a gross score of 84 with Anthonia Mbuthia coming in second with a score of 94.

Meanwhile, Bianca Ngecu carded a score of 83 gross to top the 13-14-year-olds category, while Audrey Gachora shot an 87 to emerge second.

At the same time, Brianna Ngecu emerged champion among the 11-12 year-olds girls’ categories while Kanana Muthomi emerged top among the nine to 10-year-olds.

Speaking during the tournament, NCBA Bank Yaya Center Branch Manager Peter Omolo said that the tournament is important in developing the young golfers skills.

“We are delighted to be back with this tournament after the festive period break. This is a very important tournament that we hope will go a long way in ensuring that young talent is nurtured at an early age. We are encouraged by the great reception of the tournament among the kids and we hope that the remaining events will attract even more juniors. As NCBA Bank, we remain committed to ensuring the growth of the sport in Kenya and through supporting such tournaments, we are confident that we shall achieve the goal of taking Kenyan golf to greater levels,” he said.