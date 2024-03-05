Fida-Kenya hosts charity event at Royal

The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (Fida-Kenya) will host a funds drive golf event at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Friday.

A non-governmental, non-partisan membership organisation with over 1000 women lawyers, who work towards a society that respects and upholds women’s rights, Fida-Kenya’s dream is to improve sustainability and efficiency while serving its clients.

Free legal assistance

With regional offices in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu, supported by a broad network of partners, Fida-Kenya operates across all 47 counties, offering free legal assistance to over 4 million women and their children.

Their initiatives include providing legal aid, empowering women with self-representation skills, supporting pro bono legal services, and engaging in strategic litigation on issues such as child custody, land disputes, labour rights, and economic empowerment.

In response to the exacerbation of vulnerabilities for survivors of gender-based violence during the Covid-19 pandemic, Fida-Kenya launched a toll-free hotline, 0800720501, to facilitate reporting and support for victims.

Fida-Kenya has now secured an ideal property to host “Fida House’’. The proposed Fida House is supposed to accommodate the mediation component amongst other facilities, including housing virtual courts, offices, temporary rescue sites, client self-representation training and legal aid clinics and litigation services.

Friends of Fida

Through other funds drive avenues that included membership donations, development partners' support, well-wishers, friends of Fida, and the first golf tournament held in 2022, they managed to raise a 60 percent deposit towards its acquisition.

It's against this background that Fida is staging the second Charity Golf Tournament at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Kenya’s oldest golf club, this Friday, as the federation also celebrates International Women’s Day.

Chief Justice Justice Martha Koome will attend the event. A long list of corporate organisations is lined up to support the event, set to bring together many golfers.

The corporates include Kingdom Bank, Safaricom PLC, Kenya Wine Agencies, Convent International Hotel, Aga Khan University Hospital, Lukenya Gateway, the great Panari Hotel and Resort, Ole Sereni Hotel, Base Yetu, ABC Bank, Sameer Merali, KPC, Magnate Ventures, LSK Sacco and KCB Bank.