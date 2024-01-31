Boost for golfers as 2024 Kenya Open prize money increased

The prize money for this year’s Magical Kenya Open scheduled for February 22 to 25 at Muthaiga Golf Club has gone up.

Last year’s Open offered a total prize purse ofSh250,000,000) where the winner Spain’s Jorge Campillo took home $340,000.

This year, 156 golfers will be battle for a prize fund of $2.5 million(Sh405,000,000).

Speaking at Muthaiga Golf Club during the launch of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open coming next week in Vipingo Ridge and the Magical Kenya Open, Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba said the government values golf and the two major events in particular.

“The government is pleased to be the main sponsor of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo, and the DP World Tour’s Magical Kenya Open to be held next month here at Muthaiga because they give the country high value, and we want to use the events to welcome the world to Kenya," said Namwamba.

He said last year’s Magical Kenya Open was viewed by over 500 million people in different parts of the world.

“The Magical Kenya Open is the only DP World Tour event in this part of Africa, with others usually held in South Africa, Mauritius, and Morocco. This year’s event is expected to attract more viewership from different parts of the world," added CS.

He thanked all the corporates that have been supporting the two major events as well as other sporting activities in the country, saying the government was working on an incentive for corporates that support sports in the country.

“I want to assure the golfing fraternity that the government values golf, and would like to encourage our corporates to continue supporting sports because the government alone cannot support the development of sports," said Namwamba.

Kenya Golf Federation chairman Peter Kiguru said 14 Kenyan golfers including six amateurs, and three regional players will participate in the Magical Kenya Open, while five Kenya ladies will be battling it out with the over 120 others from different parts of the world during the Magical Kenya Ladies Open at the Baobab Course Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County from February 7.

Kenya Open Golf Limited Peter Kanyago said the Magical Kenya Open will be presented by ABSA, while other corporates will be EABL, Safaricom, Coca-Cola and Toyota Kenya, which will offer a car for a hole-in-one.