Barorot wins ICEALION King of the Course in Eldoret

Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor, Engineer John Kibet Barorot beat a field of 99 golfers at the par 71 Eldoret Golf Club course on Friday, to claim the overall prize during the ICEALION Group sponsored tournament which was a curtain-raiser to the sixth leg of the 2023 ICEALION King of the Course golf series.

Barorot, a one time top executive at Safaricom, currently playing off handicap nine, did not start well at the front nine where he bogeyed the first, and the third after making a birdie at the par three-second hole. He doubled at the par fourth, dropped another shot at the sixth and seventh for 18 points in the front nine.

He however parred six holes at the back nine where he also birdied the 14th, and dropped two shots to return 21 points and a total of 39 points.

“It has been five years since I won anything, and I am very excited winning this event, and welcome ICEALION group to Uasin Gishu. I would like to encourage the company to do business with our Uasin Gishu government," said Barorot.

He won by one point from the handicap three Anand Lakhani who posted 19 points in each half for 38 to emerge the men's member winner though after beating Dr John Kibosia (21,17) on countback. Joseph Watunu, another single figure handicap golfer finished fourth on 37.

Kiptoo Koros was fifth on 35 points while finishing ahead of the guests was Michael Chebii with 37 points, winning by three points from Machakos Golf Club’s Ben Mungata. Another Machakos player Collins Kaloki was third on 31 points. In the ladies section, Sylvia Tanui carded 34 points.

Florence Murgor on 34 took the seniors title and Emmanuel Mbatia was the best junior on 24 points. Caleb Tum beat the rest of the ICEALION staff with a score of 32 points. In the subsidiary event, Frankline Kipyator and the Club chairman Dr Esther Chumo won the longest drive contest.

In the annual match between Eldoret Golf Club and Machakos Golf Club, the host carded a total of 661 points to beat Machakos who had carded 498. Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, ICEALION Group CEO Philip Lopokoiyit said he was impressed by the number of players who turned up for the event.

“Clubs like Machakos, Ruiru sent a big number of players in support of the curtain-raiser event as well as the ICEALION King of the Course event in Nandi.’’

He encouraged all the golfers to continue supporting the company saying ICEALION is one of the largest insurance company in East Africa.

“All the various departments of the company work together to make sure they give our customers the best services. On the series, we will continue supporting the ICEALION series as it endeavours to support the development of the game of golf in the country.’’

Club Chairman Dr Esther Chumo thanked the company for considering Eldoret as they move to host the ICEALION King of the Course event at Nandi Bears.