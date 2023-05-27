Change of guard at Kenya Golf Union as Philip Ochola takes over

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Philip Ochola was elected unopposed as the 2023/2024 Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman during the Union’s Annual General Meeting held on Friday at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Ochola, a former Nakuru Golf Club captain, who also served as a director of Muthaiga Golf Club before moving to the union where he served as the secretary and later on Vice Chairman, replaces Vet Lab Sports Club’s Njani Ndiritu.

Also elected unopposed were David Ndung’u of Limuru Country Club (Vice Chairman), Chris Kinuthia of Thika Sports Club (Secretary) and Karugu Macharia of Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club (Treasurer).

The six executive positions were won by Brian Akun of Vet Lab, (55 votes), Francis Wambua of Golf Park (70 votes), Ndiga Kithae from Thika Greens (60 votes), Jonathan Marucha (72 votes), Sammy Itemere (Royal, 74 votes) and Thomas Mwaura (Ruiru, 60 votes).

In his acceptance speech, Philip Ochola thanked Muthaiga Golf Club for nominating him and all the affiliate golf clubs for entrusting him with the Chairmanship.

He said that his top priority during his tenure as chairman is to ensure the successful completion of ongoing projects.

“I am determined to finalise the Lenana and Kasarani high performance centre projects, which hold great potential for nurturing young talent in our country. Additionally, I aim to see the introduction of golf in schools come to fruition, as it is vital for attracting and grooming the next generation of golfers," Ochola said.

"I also pledge to promote our elite squad players, providing them with opportunities to excel and securing scholarships to further their golfing careers.”

The new chairman expressed his intention to nurture young talent, take care of the welfare of the players living with disabilities and caddies. This will be achieved in collaboration with KGU subsidiaries, namely the Junior Golf Foundation, the Kenya Ladies Golf Union, and the Kenya Open Golf Limited.

He committed to actively engage the Government of Kenya through the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Culture and Sports, The Ministry of Education and The Ministry of Lands to create a conducive environment for the development of golf in the country. He also promised to partner with the private sector and institutions to develop the game of golf further.

Ndiritu thanked the committee members for their support during his tenure. He said that the Union has continued to make significant strides to prioritise junior golf, and has signed an MOU with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) to introduce golf in schools.