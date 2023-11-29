All set for Machakos Girls High School fundraiser golf tourney

The par 72 Machakos Golf Club course will on Saturday host a major fundraising golf tournament to support Machakos Girls High School needy students.

The school, which was started in 1915 first as a primary school and later upgraded to a secondary, is an extra-county boarding school, just 800 meters from Machakos town.

It has a population of 1,300 students with some coming from very challenging backgrounds and are unable to pay school fees.

“With the growing population the number of such students is becoming big. Some of the students are the only hope their families have to open doors for a fulfilling future. Over time, students from needy backgrounds are not in a position to clear huge outstanding school fees," said Lucy Mugendi, the school’s Chief Principal.

In order to help such students stay in school, the school decided to come up with an endowment fund towards needy students.

“Our target is Sh15 million, hence we have embarked on a number of activities to raise funds including this weekend’s golf tournament where we hope to raise about Sh3 million," she said.

Mugendi and Machakos Golf Club Chairman Musembi Katuku appealed to corporates and individual golfers to come out and support the golf event.

Mugendi said besides the golf tournament, the school has also lined up a fundraising dinner on Friday at Machakos University Conference Centre and Hotel.

Those willing to make donations can do so through the Machakos Girl’s High School Endowment Fund; KCB Bank Machakos Branch; Account number 1320048447, or Mpesa: Paybill 522533, Account 7709775#name.