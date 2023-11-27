Former caddie Nabwire triumphs as Nakuru Golf Club turns 100

Lady golfer Genter Nabwire’s name will be carved in the records of Nakuru Golf Club for emerging the overall winner of the club's centennial celebration tournament at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 23, Nabwire produced a perfect round of 43 points, a round that included a number of pars, to beat the more experienced Javan Muriithi by one point. The handicap 10 Muriithi had carded 42 points, which appeared a winning score until Nabwire returned her score-card.

“I would like to thank my playing partner for supporting me throughout the 18-holes, though I was lucky enough to have things go my way despite some few hiccups and holds up. I also wish to thank all the sponsors for making it successful. I am hoping to much greater in future competitions’’ said Nabwire

Whilst Muriithi took the runner up prize, Ken Biegon posted 40 points to finish third, with Mandeep Jajuha also on 40 points claiming the men’s prize. Taking the ladies title was Margaret Wanjiru with a score of 38 points. In the Seniors category, M.S. Malik carded 34 points to take home the prize.

Handicap one Cyrus Lwenyi took the gross with a score of 35 points after beating John Kamais on countback while Simon Mbote was the best guest with a score of 36 points. Handicap 27 Mark Karanja carded 39 points to claim the junior title. Fazal Zaheerabbas and Joel Chebon won the nines with 21 ans 22 points.

Taking the longest drive titles were Sarat Singh and Genter Nabwire while Mathew Maiyo won the nearest to pin prize. It was however a tough weekend for Kandie Ngochoch and Teresia Kabogo who carded 11 and 10 points each to win the Best Effort prizes.

Club captain Mathew Maiyo thanked the 202 golfers who participated in the event which was graced by Finance CS Prof Njuguna Ndungu, and his Water counterpart Zack Njeru, who is also a past captain of the club as well as Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Philip Ochola.

“I salute all those who made the event a success. The future of golf in Nakuru and the country is on an upward trajectory. I am happy to serve and assist in shaping it in the best way possible," said Maiyo.

He said the club will host a junior tournament this coming weekend and a Caddies event on Monday.

Ochola paid tribute to golfers like the legendary Sarah Ainley, Kirti Morjaria, Richad Ainley, Esther Karuga, Steve Kihumba and Nancy Steinman who made great contributions to the club.

At the Mombasa Golf Club course, Willy Sang carded 21 and 23 for an impressive 44 points to claim the overall title Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Corporate tournament on Saturday.

He beat men winner Edwin Kiptoo by one point as Justine Ongere on 41 came second in the men’s section where Mburu Mwangi also on 41 was third.

In the ladies section, Mary Kandu produced 38 points, playing off handicap eight, to take home the ladies top prize, winning comfortably from Caroline Mokaya on 34. Wesley Bosuben was the best guest with 38, followed in second place by Kikwai Kibet on 33.

Samson Ngeno completed the guests list with a score of 26 points, while Ethan Kinuthia and retired Major General Anthony Rob was the best senior with a score of 40 points. Henry Akello and Gladys Mueni won the longest drive contest, with Randy Cheruiyot taking the nearest to pin prize.

In the staff category, Japheth Obonyo carded 37 points to win ahead of Charles Odoo on 36. Stanley Samoei was third on 33 and finishing fourth was Paul Koech with 31 points. Arbernus Kimenye represented the high handicappers with a score of 36 points.

At Ruiru Sports Club, vice captain James Karanja Muraguri posted 39 stableford points to clinch the Expo Golf Tournament, as the club launched activities to celebrate100 years of existence.