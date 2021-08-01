All set for junior Stroke Play at Muthaiga

Vet Lab Sports Club golfer Chanelle Wangari tees-off from the First Tee during the August Mug at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on August 8, 2020. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

  • From the South Coast, action will then shift to the historical Mombasa Golf Club’s links course for the Mombasa Cup on Wednesday.
  • Then there is the Vipingo Ridge event, a non Kenya Ladies Golf Union event on Thursday, before action moves to Nyali Golf and Country Club for the 36-hole Championship on Friday.
  • The series winds up on Saturday with the Nyali Mixed Foursomes where the ladies will invite men to join them.

A field of 54 boys and girls will parade at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course for the 2021 Kenya Junior Stroke Play golf Championship from 7am Monday.

