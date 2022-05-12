25 slots at stake in Johnnie Walker series ‘Eagle Round”

The Par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course, is the venue for the semi-finals of the 2022 Johnnie Walker Golf Series on Friday.

Dubbed as the “Eagles Round’’, Friday’s tournament brings together a field of 200 players who advanced from the 18 qualifying events held across the country.

They will be battling it out for the 25 slots available in the grand finale to be held at Karen Country next Friday, where the winning team will earn a fully paid trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland.

The format, like in the pre-qualifying rounds, will be four-ball stableford with the top four ball on aggregate points to claim the overall prize.

Because of the big field, those drawn in the morning, will be facing the starters from as early as 6.56am with those playing in the afternoon to start reporting from 11.30am.

The Muthaiga course is currently in great condition, thus some high scores are expected particularly from those in the middle and high handicap bracket.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Josephine Katambo, EABL’s Spirits Marketing Manager Josephine Katambo noted that the tournament had come a long way, with the company achieving its objectives through the series.

“We are very proud of the journey we have come so far with this series since it started in November last year.

“That we are in the semi-final round now is evidence of the great progress we have made and we are delighted that we have been able to achieve the objectives that we set out to achieve when we started.

“We have traversed the country taking golf to the people and giving them an opportunity to compete and hone their skills, all being part of our continued efforts to support and improve the sport of golf in the country.

She added: “The Series has also been a great opportunity for our customers to intimately interact and appreciate our various brands. We appreciate the support we have received from the various clubs.”

The Eagles Round comes on the back of the 17th and 18th legs held last weekend at Royal Nairobi and Nyanza Clubs.

At Royal, the team of Morris Njue, Victor Kidiwa, Paul Ichangi, and Josiah Kogo carded a combined score of 111 points to clinch the title.

Three points behind was the team of Humphrey Wattanga, Steve Lugalia, Sammy Itemere, and Shadrack Ogindo who finished in second position.

Claiming the third position was the team of Dsouza Renato, Felix Ochieng Mark Okeyo, and Sylvester Odhiambo who combined for a score of 102 points.

Meanwhile, at Nyanza Club Kisumu City, was the team of Griffins Owino Julius Omollo, David Omollo, and Elizabeth Akinyi posted 101 points to claim the top spot.